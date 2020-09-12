Quantcast
Trump brags about Bill Barr’s DOJ killing a man: ‘That’s the way it has to be’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations Ceremony Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump praised the killing of Michael Forest Reinoehl by a Department of Justice fugitive task force.

Hew was wanted for the fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was a member of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, which had organized a Trump caravan through Portland. Reinoehl had claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

“When police last week surrounded Michael Forest Reinoehl, a self-described anti-fascist suspected of fatally shooting a member of a far-right group in Portland, Ore., the wanted man wasn’t obviously armed, a witness to the scene said Wednesday,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “In fact, according to Nate Dinguss, Reinoehl was clutching a cellphone and eating a gummy worm as he walked to his car outside an apartment complex in Lacey, Wash. That’s when officers opened fire without first announcing themselves or trying to arrest him, Dinguss, a 39-year-old who lives in the apartment complex, said in a statement shared with The Washington Post.”

Trump discussed the shooting during an interview with Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro that aired Saturday evening.

“This guy was a violent criminal, and the US Marshals killed him. And I will tell you something — that’s the way it has to be. There has to be retribution when you have crime like this,” Trump argued.


