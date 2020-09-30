Trump ‘called the supremacist horde to their battle stations’ at the debate: Michael Cohen
On MSNBC Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen laid into his former boss for his latest nod to white supremacists at the presidential debate in Cleveland.
“Trump has made racism a central tenet of this campaign, and in this case, he’s blown his dog whistle at the Proud Boys,” said Cohen. “He’s essentially called the supremacist horde to their battle stations.”
“It’s not what people think,” he added. “You have to understand Donald Trump to understand — and I say this a lot in my book, Disloyal — what he’s really thinking. He’s refusing to disavow them because they are now his army. And he will call them to arms when he loses, as an attempt on regain control, order, power. He sees them as an army. They dress like an army, they behave like an army. They brandish the trump flag, the Make America Great Again flag as they walk down the street. This is his army. And he intends on calling them back.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Brad Parscale resigns from the Trump campaign: report
The former campaign manager to President Donald Trump, Brad Parscale, is out after the domestic incident in Florida this week in which he was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation.
Parscale was demoted from his position to handling the digital work again, his position in 2016. Then it appears the campaign began an investigation into him "stealing" from the campaign and the Republican National Committee. Parscale has charged Trump millions over the years for his position, enough to purchase lavish homes, a yacht and a Ferrari.
Breaking Banner
Trump family terrified Brad Parscale will flip on them and expose their racket to save himself: report
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair reported that members of President Donald Trump's family are worried that the president's former campaign manager Brad Parscale will flip on them, and help the authorities pursue a campaign finance investigation into them, to save his own skin.
This week, Parscale — who was shunted into a lesser position following campaign rally missteps and reporting on his lavish spending from his campaign salary — was taken into custody in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and hospitalized after an incident in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened to kill himself.
Breaking Banner
‘Trump is still trying to prove his worth to his daddy’: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author
Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz appeared on an MSNBC panel with Michael Cohen and Anthony Scaramucci to discuss what they understand about President Donald Trump and his psychology.
Schwartz, who said that the only reason he wrote the book was for money, explained that the people that are endeared to Trump are primarily those who never felt good enough as young boys.
"First, it is mostly men," said Schwartz. "Women are overwhelmingly against Trump. There is a disease that especially afflicts men and, most of all, men who grow up with a feeling of not being good enough. The disease of trying to win from the outside world through money and power and fame the love and recognition that was missing for them when they grew up in their own families. It is the heart of why Trump does what he does. He's still trying to prove his worth to his daddy. It is the story I tell about myself in Dealing with the Devil. I suspect it's true. I don't know. I suspect it is true for Michael and Anthony."