Trump calls on FDA to fast-track coronavirus vaccine approvals
President Donald Trump on Wednesday publicly called on the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track approvals of coronavirus vaccines after a fourth American drug company’s COVID-19 vaccine entered the final clinical trials stage. The call came just one day after the U.S. saw its 200,000 coronavirus death.
“Big news,” Trump tweeted. “Numerous great companies are seeing fantastic results. @FDA must move quickly!”
Trump then retweeted other tweets praising the Johnson & Johnson drug trial.
Many see Trump’s actions as inappropriate pressure on what is supposed to be an independent, non-partisan federal agency, and some see them as dangerous.
A Washington Post reporter noted the FDA on Tuesday said it was raising the bar on coronavirus vaccine approvals.
WaPo yesterday: “FDA poised to announce tougher standards for a covid-19 vaccine that make it unlikely one will be cleared by Election Day”https://t.co/2FfzadGUhe
Trump today: “FDA must move quickly!” https://t.co/vlt6JdwNjY
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 23, 2020
But Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Monday issued a draconian order hamstringing the FDA and requiring all moves to be approved by him.
Here’s former Obama Under Secretary of State Richard Stengel, issuing a warning:
The meaning of this ‘power grab’ is not murky but clear. At Trump’s behest, Azar will over-rule FDA scientists to approve emergency use of a vaccine before the election even if it’s unsafe, risking even more lives for one goal: Trump’s re-election. #VOTE https://t.co/4ij6DmrYqm
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) September 21, 2020
