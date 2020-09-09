Trump campaign appears to be hiding large-dollar payments to top staff — even though they’re short on cash
Salon reported last week that the Trump campaign has not disclosed any payments to senior adviser Jason Miller or new campaign manager Bill Stepien, who took over Brad Parscale’s role in July, according to mandatory Federal Election Commission filings.
The report cited court documents showing that the campaign appears to be paying Miller, a top campaign strategist, as much as $35,000 a month. That is effectually a $420,000 salary, or more than the presidency pays.
The campaign reports salary payments to chief of staff Stephanie Alexander and senior adviser Katrina Pierson, each of whom earn $20,000 a month. However, it does not appear to issue similar reports for COO Jeff DeWit or senior advisers Kim Guilfoyle, Bob Paduchik, Bill Shine, and Lara Trump, federal records show.
By comparison, Democratic rival Joe Biden’s presidential campaign reports regular bi-monthly payroll disbursements to campaign manager Greg Schultz, totaling about $7,700 a month.
It is unclear how much Stepien makes; the Trump campaign did not reply to Salon’s requests for comment. But a New York Times report revealed over the weekend that Stepien had taken a pay cut when he accepted the position, after which President Donald Trump expressed glee. (The campaign pays one of Parscale’s firms, Parscale Strategies, more than $47,700 a month, per filings.)
“Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives, including hiring practices, travel and the advertising budget,” The Times reported.
However, the details of those new hiring practices remain unclear. The campaign brought Miller aboard in June, following six weeks of lucrative lobbying work for two clients who paid him between $15,000 and $24,000 apiece over that time, Salon previously reported.
Before that, court filings obtained by Salon showed that Miller was making nearly $60,000 a month, about $20,000 of which came from Steve Bannon’s nonprofit Citizens of the American Republic. Investigators are now eyeing the entity in a federal money laundering case against Bannon and three co-conspirators.
“We held on to cash to make sure that we’ll have the firepower that we need” for the fall, Miller told The Times.
Though the Trump campaign does not disclose payments to Miller or Stepien, it does disclose payments to Jamestown Associates, a media company founded in New Jersey which specializes in campaign publicity. Miller was once a top executive and partner there.
Stepien also has ties to Jamestown Associates, through former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican ousted Stepien as his campaign chief in the wake of the “Bridgegate” scandal but went on to praise his elevation to the top slot in Trump’s operation this year.
FEC filings show that the campaign has made several payments to Jamestown this year, in the range of approximately $7,500 and $45,500 through June. In July, those payments increased significantly — including a $78,394 payment on July 13 and a $133,800 payment on July 28.
Miller joined the campaign in June, and Stepien was promoted by the campaign on July 15. The campaign reports that the disbursements were for “video production services.”
When asked if the missing payroll receipts for two top-level officials, including the campaign manager, seemed unusual, Brendan Fischer, the director of the Federal Reform Program at the Campaign Legal Center, told Salon, “It doesn’t surprise me at all. The Trump campaign has disguised millions of dollars in payments to personnel and vendors by routing the money through LLCs created or managed by senior Trump campaign officials.”
The CLC recently filed an FEC complaint alleging that the Trump campaign had unlawfully hidden at least $170 million in payments through shell companies, thereby keeping its spending a secret form the public, law enforcement and its own donors. Some of those hidden payments have allegedly gone towards salaries — such as to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump — and were made through an entity controlled by Parscale.
The campaign has also paid out a reported $2.3 million to the president’s private businesses.
“This is illegal,” Fischer told Salon at the time.
This spring, a report suggested that Parscale paid Guilfoyle and Lara Trump $180,000 a year, roughly equal to a top White House salary. Miller’s recent court filings suggest that his campaign salary might be more than double that amount. (Salon has not independently verified that report, which cited “top Republicans with knowledge of the payments.”)
A great many of Trump’s donors contribute in small dollar amounts.
2020 Election
GOP strategists ‘alarmed’ by Trump’s campaign’s focus on Fox News ads instead of swing states: report
President Donald Trump's campaign has been burning through millions of dollars to pay for ads on national Fox News broadcasts, while actually spending less money overall on ads aimed at local media stations in swing states.
As Politico reports, "the Trump campaign spent more money on national ads on Fox News in June, July and August ($9.4 million) than it spent on local broadcast TV in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin ($8.3 million)."
2020 Election
Experts: Here’s the ‘real threat’ Trump poses this election year — and why we must be ready
Many of President Donald Trump’s critics fear that if he loses in November, he will refuse to accept the election results. But journalists Joshua A. Geltzer and Dahlia Lithwick, this week in an article for Slate, argue that the greatest threat to democracy in the United States isn’t that Trump will disregard the country’s laws, but that he will undermine faith in the system itself.
“When it comes to the most likely ways in which Trump might resist a valid defeat at the polls, it’s not the legal but the cognitive aspects that are poised to sow the greatest chaos,” Geltzer and Lithwick write. “Recognizing the most glaring threats requires a look back at Trump’s most brazen moments of resistance to election results, all of which are largely forgotten now.”
2020 Election
Michael Cohen dishes to Maddow on Trump’s mental state: ‘’He’s not the same person’
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday interviewed longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen about his forthcoming tell-all book on the president.
"Over time, do you feel like his sentience has declined, in what you're describing there in terms of his spelling or the way that he speaks or sometimes has trouble with words?" she asked "Has that changed over time? Is he the same person that speaks now that you recognize from your time working with him for all those years?"
"He's not the same person that I knew going back years ago," Cohen replied.
"He was always gruff. He was always a certain way, but the power that he now has has gone to his head," he explained.