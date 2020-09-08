Trump campaign blew most of its $1.1 billion war chest on trying to make the president happy: report

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has wasted most of its $1.1 billion cash on hand — and that most of the money didn’t even go to meaningful efforts to get out the vote or persuade undecided voters, but to various stunts to make Trump himself feel good.

For example, according to the report, Trump’s campaign spent “$11 million on ads during the February 7 Super Bowl to match spending by billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.” The campaign also spent “$1 million on TV ads in Washington, DC, which is solidly Democrat. But Trump is known to watch hours of TV a day in the White House, venting on Twitter about negative coverage on news networks, and adverts by political opponents attacking him.” And the campaign also reportedly paid for an expensive and luxurious campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Much of this spending reportedly was approved by former campaign manager Brad Parscale, who himself has come under scrutiny following reports that he bought luxury condos in Florida, a yacht, and a Ferrari with the money he was being paid by the campaign.

The Trump campaign’s sudden lack of money has raised alarm among several GOP megadonors. Meanwhile, spurred in part by enthusiasm over the selection of running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Joe Biden’s campaign reported raising $364 million in August alone.

