Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign documents show effort to stop millions of Black voters by listing them as ‘deterrence’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (center) flanked by his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman (left) and Pastor Darrell Scott (right). Image via Timothy A. Clary/AFP.

President Donald Trump has claimed to do more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln but internal documents from his 2016 campaign reportedly reveal that he saw them as a threat.

According to an upcoming report from Britain’s Channel 4 news, the Trump campaign listed more than 3 million Black voters as “deterrence.”

“Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ – to try to stop them voting in 2016,” a tweet from the news network said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

View a preview of the report below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign documents show effort to stop millions of Black voters by listing them as ‘deterrence’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has claimed to do more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln but internal documents from his 2016 campaign reportedly reveal that he saw them as a threat.

According to an upcoming report from Britain's Channel 4 news, the Trump campaign listed more than 3 million Black voters as "deterrence."

"Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ - to try to stop them voting in 2016," a tweet from the news network said on Monday.

View a preview of the report below.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN host threatens to end interview after Trump spokesperson smears the New York Times

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

CNN host Poppy Harlow lost patience with a White House spokesperson on Monday afternoon after he deflected questions about the New York Times reporting on Donald Trump's taxes by trying to smear the paper and the reporters behind the bombshell report.

After White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern tried to smirk his way through an attack on the report and the journalists who compiled it, Harlow warned him the interview would end immediately if he didn't stick the subject and answer her questions.

"In 2017, Brian, in 2017, according to all of these documents, it appears the president paid more in taxes to Panama, India, and the Philippines than he did to Uncle Sam. How is that America first?" the CNN host pressed.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump could owe hundreds of millions to Russia: Top Mueller attorney

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.

He's a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.

Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE