Trump campaign documents show effort to stop millions of Black voters by listing them as ‘deterrence’: report
President Donald Trump has claimed to do more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln but internal documents from his 2016 campaign reportedly reveal that he saw them as a threat.
According to an upcoming report from Britain’s Channel 4 news, the Trump campaign listed more than 3 million Black voters as “deterrence.”
“Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ – to try to stop them voting in 2016,” a tweet from the news network said on Monday.
View a preview of the report below.
🚨🚨Tonight at 7pm:🚨🚨
EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ – to try to stop them voting in 2016.#DeterringDemocracy pic.twitter.com/wkxKfbynu6
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 28, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
CNN host threatens to end interview after Trump spokesperson smears the New York Times
CNN host Poppy Harlow lost patience with a White House spokesperson on Monday afternoon after he deflected questions about the New York Times reporting on Donald Trump's taxes by trying to smear the paper and the reporters behind the bombshell report.
After White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern tried to smirk his way through an attack on the report and the journalists who compiled it, Harlow warned him the interview would end immediately if he didn't stick the subject and answer her questions.
"In 2017, Brian, in 2017, according to all of these documents, it appears the president paid more in taxes to Panama, India, and the Philippines than he did to Uncle Sam. How is that America first?" the CNN host pressed.
2020 Election
Trump could owe hundreds of millions to Russia: Top Mueller attorney
The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.
He's a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.
Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.