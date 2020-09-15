Quantcast
Trump campaign hiding payments to adviser that could hurt him in child support case: report

2 mins ago

Jason Miller appears on Fox News (screen grab)

In June, President Donald Trump’s campaign hired Jason Miller, a strategist from his previous campaign — despite the litany of scandals surrounding him, including an allegation that he drugged a woman with an abortion pill and that he impregnated a fellow Trump staffer, A.J. Delgado, who went on to have his baby.

On Tuesday, the Huffington Post reported that the president’s campaign appears to be concealing whatever compensation Miller and his legal entities are receiving — as he fights a child support case filed by Delgado that could hinge on how much money he makes.

“Jason Miller, who joined the reelection team in late spring after having worked on Trump’s 2016 bid and who served as an informal adviser to him since 2017, has not once appeared in the 2020 campaign’s filings on its expenses with the Federal Election Commission,” reported S.V. Dáte. “Also absent from the filings is Miller’s firm, SHW Partners LLC, for which he describes himself as a ‘principal.’ If Miller can be shown to have a higher income than he has detailed, a court could force him to pay more child support.”

“According to Florida court filings in the support dispute, Miller reported an income of $683,660 in 2019 ― but continued to argue that he could not afford to pay $3,167 per month in child support for the son he fathered during the 2016 Trump campaign with a female colleague,” said the report. “For a period of six months early this year, he paid only $500 a month in child support ― despite reporting monthly personal expenses that included $1,500 for food and “home supplies,” $750 for meals out, $473 for maid service and $1,517 in car payments.”

“A filing last month in the case reported he had a current monthly income of $32,606 from his company but nothing from the Trump campaign,” said the report. “He has, however, resumed paying the $3,167 monthly in child support.”

Miller and the Trump campaign declined comment.

You can read more here.

