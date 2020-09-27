Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after barricading himself in home with guns and threatening self-harm

Just hours after the worst story about President Donald Trump dropped from the New York Times, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale barricaded himself in a Florida home with a gun threatening to harm himself.

Local 10 News reported Parscale was in one of his many homes when police were called. Officers arrived and spoke with Parscale’s wife, who said that he was armed with multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the encounter at Parscale’s home was brief.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” said Trantalis. “I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”