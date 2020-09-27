Quantcast
Ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after barricading himself in home with guns and threatening self-harm

Published

40 mins ago

on

Brad Parscale speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Just hours after the worst story about President Donald Trump dropped from the New York Times, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale barricaded himself in a Florida home with a gun threatening to harm himself.

Local 10 News reported Parscale was in one of his many homes when police were called. Officers arrived and spoke with Parscale’s wife, who said that he was armed with multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the encounter at Parscale’s home was brief.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” said Trantalis. “I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Art of the Deal’ co-author calls ‘worthless’ Donald Trump the ‘biggest tax fraud in IRS history’

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Tony Schwartz, who co-authored The Art of the Deal, explained that President Donald Trump is not only the worst businessman he's also the "biggest tax fraud in IRS history."

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Sunday in the wake of a New York Times bombshell report, Schwartz accused the president of "running a criminal enterprise."

He noted that it was discouraging to hear political commentators say that they don't think that this news will impact the election because his supporters won't consider it a big deal.

The Times report walks through the $300 million that Trump got from his father starting as young as three years old so that his father could hide money much in the same way the president does now. Some of the money he "inherited" it is now known Trump stole from his brother's daughter, Mary Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden campaign issues hilarious smackdown on Trump’s demand for debate drug test

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Vice President Joe Biden's campaign issued a statement after President Donald Trump again challenged his opponent to take a drug test ahead of the Tuesday debates.

Trump has spent the majority of the campaign claiming that Biden is too stupid and mentally unfit to be president. But as the debates got closer, Trump began to downplay Biden's mental acuity saying that Biden probably will win the debates because he'll take drugs.

Biden, whose only vice is ice cream, doesn't even drink alcohol. But his campaign explained that they'll be employing a different tactic to win the debate instead of a drug test.

Continue Reading
 

