Trump campaign pushing conspiracy theories to 50 million voters with robocalls: report
Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign is making tens of millions of robocalls to supporters, urging them to vote absentee, while the president continues to hold rallies and press conferences pushing conspiracy theories about voting by mail.
“Robocalls sent by Trump surrogates Kimberly Guilfoyle and the President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump are encouraging Republican voters to use absentee ballots to vote in November, calling them one of the ‘best ways’ to support President Trump in November,” CNN reported Thursday. “Both calls attempt to draw a false distinction between absentee voting and other forms of mail-in voting. Guilfoyle’s call goes so far as to claim the ‘radical left’ wants to ‘confuse you’ on mail-in voting and that ‘Democrats want to scare you away from voting absentee.’
“Absentee voting and universal vote-by-mail may sound similar but could not be more different,” says Guilfoyle in the robocaoll. “Absentee voting is safe, secure and supported by President Trump. The radical left wants universal vote-by-mail, which is proven to be filled with fraud, abuse and mistakes.”
CNN noted, “none of those assertions about vote-by-mail are true.”
“Trump’s daughter-in-law uses a similar script in her robocall, encouraging listeners to use the absentee ballot sent to voters from the Trump campaign, before accusing ‘radical Democrats’ of playing politics during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data from NoMoRobo, an anti-robocall protection app, the Lara Trump robocall, delivered via dozens of different phone numbers, was made 53.8 million times across the US in September alone,” CNN noted.
The robocalls were so false CNN needed to add a “Facts First” flag to the story.
“Both robocalls are littered with misinformation. Experts say there is little difference between absentee ballots and voting-by-mail. There is no evidence that voting by mail leads to widespread fraud and abuse. It is also false to suggest that Democrats prefer universal voting-by-mail to absentee ballots,” CNN reported.
2020 Election
Eric Trump: My father will concede to Biden if he gets ‘blown out of the water’
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Eric Trump said during a campaign trip in Nevada that President Donald Trump will, in fact, concede to Joe Biden if he decisively loses the race.
“I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” said Eric Trump. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”
This week, the president repeatedly refused outright to commit to honoring the peaceful transition of power — and suggested that he needs to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court ahead of the election to make it easier for him to contest mail-in ballots.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Election officials bracing for ‘constitutional crisis’ as Trump threatens to reject vote results: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that as President Donald Trump escalates his preemptive threats to challenge or defy the result of the election if he loses, law enforcement and election officials are bracing for a constitutional crisis.
"Trump’s running commentary about an illegitimate vote reverberated from coast to coast," reported Philip Rucker, Amy Gardner, and Annie Linskey. "Many of Trump’s Republican allies in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), issued perfunctory statements declaring that the winner of the Nov. 3 election would be inaugurated on Jan. 20 — an orderly transition as there traditionally has been in the United States. Democratic state attorneys general strategized among themselves on what to do if the president refuses to accept the result and said they were most concerned that his drumbeat of unfounded accusations about fraud could undermine public confidence in the election."