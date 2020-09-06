Quantcast
Trump campaign makes fun of Joe Biden as he visits son Beau Biden's grave

Published

35 mins ago

on

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is seen with his son Beau Biden on August 25, 2008 (AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards)

Former Vice President Joe Biden spent the Labor Day weekend visiting his son Beau Biden’s grave. The elder Biden’s son died of glioblastoma, a brain cancer that creates a web of cancer throughout the brain, making it incredibly difficult to fight.

President Donald Trump’s rapid-response staffer Francis Brennan chose to mock Biden as he walked through the Delaware cemetery to his son’s grave.

Francis Brennan attacking Joe Biden for visiting son's grave (Photo: Screen capture)

The Democratic candidate didn’t run for president in 2016 because his family had just lost Beau and they weren’t ready to wage a national campaign.

The former VP still wears Beau’s rosary and even went so far as to tell “Morning Joe” that it should be his son running for president.

“Beau should be the one running for president, not me. Every morning I get up Joe, not a joke, and I think to myself, ‘Is he proud of me?” said Biden.

“He’s the one who wanted me to stay engaged,” Biden told Scarborough. “And it didn’t mean I had to run for president, but he was worried I would walk away from what I’ve worked on my whole life.”

Beau is buried with his first mother Neilia Hunter and sister Naomi Biden.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
