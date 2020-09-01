Quantcast
Trump caught lying in his latest fantastical outburst as to why he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

(AFP/File/MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump spent Tuesday evening the way he started the day, angrily denying that there is anything wrong with his physical and mental health.

Trump lashed out at Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s reporting that Vice President Mike Pence was put on “standby” in November when Trump was mysteriously rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The leader of the free world criticized CNN for reporting on Schmidt’s new book, saying the trip was to “complete” his yearly physical.

As was quickly pointed out by Washington Post reporter Philip Bump, that directly conflicts with White House claims at the time, leading many to conclude that Trump’s denial cannot be trusted.

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s latest medical claim:

