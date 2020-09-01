Trump caught lying in his latest fantastical outburst as to why he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital

President Donald Trump spent Tuesday evening the way he started the day, angrily denying that there is anything wrong with his physical and mental health.

Trump lashed out at Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s reporting that Vice President Mike Pence was put on “standby” in November when Trump was mysteriously rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The leader of the free world criticized CNN for reporting on Schmidt’s new book, saying the trip was to “complete” his yearly physical.

Mike Pence was never put on standby, & there were no mini-strokes. This is just more Fake News by @CNN, a phony story. The reason for the visit to Walter Reed, together with the full press pool, was to complete my yearly physical. Short visit, then returned (with press) to W.H… https://t.co/GUVdbJRvqD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

As was quickly pointed out by Washington Post reporter Philip Bump, that directly conflicts with White House claims at the time, leading many to conclude that Trump’s denial cannot be trusted.

At the time, he said it was to *begin* his physical, which would be completed in January. In June, they said he completed it at the White House.

𝗋𝖾𝖼𝖾𝗂𝗉𝗍𝗌 https://t.co/Pu2KbC2bDhhttps://t.co/V0XaNjnOyS — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 2, 2020

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s latest medical claim:

Trump to Reality dictionary: "was never" = "was" "were no" = "were" "Fake News" = "real and I don't like it" "phony" = "unpleasant for me to admit" "short visit" = "long visit" — JRehling (@JRehling) September 2, 2020

Well, now that you've denied it, we know for a fact that it's true. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 2, 2020

sure, Jan. the reason for your visit was that Walter Reed had a situation where they needed someone to point to a sketch of an elephant and it was an emergency and the only person available on short notice was you. yeah, that's totally credible, my stroked-out dude — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 2, 2020

Is your current agitation and uncontrolled anger due to your stroke, "sir"? We know the lying is normal for you. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) September 2, 2020

Then why do you tweet like someone who has had a stroke? — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) September 2, 2020

You had an unscheduled physical in the MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT! Of course, that makes all the sense in the world. That’s exactly what I suggest to all my patients. — James Richardson, MD, MPH (@DocRock54) September 2, 2020

Sign a medical release authorization form and submit it to the Walter Reed Medical Center. The American people deserve to know the truth about your medical condition as President of the United States. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 2, 2020

yeah, sure. then why are you always slurring your words and speaking incoherently? Seriously. Why? — JCbike (@CbikeJ) September 2, 2020

That wasn’t what @StephGrisham45 said then "Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to BEGIN portions of his routine annual physical exam..” https://t.co/3bMAS4zWhq — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) September 2, 2020

Funny, no one mentioned strokes until after you specifically denied strokes. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) September 2, 2020

TRUMP’S DEFENSIVENESS Trump seems to react most strongly to news and comments by others that are very close to the truth. Based on his very intense reaction to the mini-strokes saga, it’s likely there is something to it. Why else spend the day claiming otherwise? #TrumpStroke — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 2, 2020

Just to note that the visit wasn't that short — the president was inside Walter Reed for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. I was in the press pool and motorcade that day. The trip was not on his schedule, we were summoned pretty quickly, and weren't told where we were going. https://t.co/Un0kupiUe6 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 2, 2020

Statement from then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham at the time: pic.twitter.com/FiACvafVLP — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 2, 2020

Another tweet from Trump about the series of mini-strokes he had. His response here mirrors what he did when he hid in the bunker and then denied it and then forced others at the WH to say it never happened. https://t.co/sTjqfkbkgm — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 2, 2020

ah of course those famous emergency yearly physicals we have all experienced https://t.co/BDWyUiViSE — Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) September 2, 2020

Trump has pretty much guaranteed that tomorrow will be a second news day filled with discussions about his mini-strokes. PS It might help you story, Donald, if Pence didn’t vacillate when asked about this :) https://t.co/EItAPhONei — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) September 2, 2020

Before today, no one had even mentioned mini strokes. Trump started an entire news cycle about it! https://t.co/bx6dCv4fwU — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) September 2, 2020

This is the fifth time today he's tweeted that he definitely didn't have any "mini-strokes." It's getting up there with "person, woman, man, camera, TV" in terms of telling on yourself. https://t.co/82JBqKXdu0 — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) September 2, 2020