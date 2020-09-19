Trump claims Biden is on drugs: ‘They gave him a big, fat, shot in the ass’
President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Joe Biden of using performance-enhancing drugs.
The idea that Biden is appearing too smart doesn’t give with Trump’s simultaneous accusation that Biden is senile, but such is the state of the president’s re-election campaign.
Trump added new delusions to his conspiracy theory during a Saturday campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
“They gave him a big, fat, shot in the ass and he comes out,” Trump claimed as his audience laughed. “And for two hours he’s better than ever before. The problem is, what happens after that.”
The President suggests his opponent will receive an injection of performance enhancing drugs “in the ass” before the debates pic.twitter.com/sXOGjrFltp
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 19, 2020