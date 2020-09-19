Trump claims Biden is on drugs: ‘They gave him a big, fat, shot in the ass’

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Joe Biden of using performance-enhancing drugs.

The idea that Biden is appearing too smart doesn’t give with Trump’s simultaneous accusation that Biden is senile, but such is the state of the president’s re-election campaign.

Trump added new delusions to his conspiracy theory during a Saturday campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They gave him a big, fat, shot in the ass and he comes out,” Trump claimed as his audience laughed. “And for two hours he’s better than ever before. The problem is, what happens after that.”