Trump congratulated JP Morgan for reopening — but now they’re sending traders home with COVID

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

It was just four days ago that President Donald Trump celebrated JP Morgan Chase for bravely reopening its doors in New York.

Unfortunately, however, things didn’t go well. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the company has been forced to send some people home after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak was on the fifth floor of the company’s 383 Madison Ave. offices. It’s the same office that saw an outbreak in April.

JP Morgan had told the staff that they must return to work by Sept. 21. It’s unknown if that mandate is still in place if the company is still struggling to keep employees safe.

Ironically, it happened just after CEO Jamie Dimon said that short-term thinking is leading governments to make “really dumb decisions” on economic policy.

Read the full report.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump randomly blames China after he’s asked if he believes in global warming

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Like a game of MadLibs, President Donald Trump shouted about China when he was asked whether he believed that global warming was real.

As the president left for a campaign vent in Pennsylvania, reporters shouted questions, including inquiries about his meeting with officials in California on Monday. Trump got into an exchange with California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, who suggested one of the problems causing the massive wildfires in the state was global climate change.

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper blasts Trump for spreading a ‘deranged and disgusting lie about Joe Biden’

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, host Jake Tapper slammed President Trump's retweeting a "deranged and disgusting lie" about Joe Biden, suggesting that he's a pedophile.

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip agreed, saying that Trump is once again "simply retweeting things that he thinks are in his favor ... without looking at the substance of it, or not caring about the substance of it," adding the the tweet promoted by Trump was a "vile conspiracy theory" and a "lie."

Breaking Banner

Ohio Republican may be most unpopular politician in history — and is likely to be re-elected in November

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

No matter how far the disgraced former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives is on track to win re-election in November in spite of his fall from grace with voters.

"Indicted Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder now has the potential to claim another title – albeit an undesirable one – for his political resume as one of the most unpopular state politicians in recent history," Seth Richardson reported for Cleveland.com on Tuesday. "A new poll commissioned by the Coalition to Restore Public Trust – a group opposed to the nuclear energy bailout at the center of Householder’s legal woes – puts Householder’s favorable rating at 7% among likely voters, below such felonious governors as Rod Blagojevich of Illinois and Ed DiPrete of Rhode Island."

