Trump congratulated JP Morgan for reopening — but now they’re sending traders home with COVID

It was just four days ago that President Donald Trump celebrated JP Morgan Chase for bravely reopening its doors in New York.

Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase for ordering everyone BACK TO OFFICE on September 21st. Will always be better than working from home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

Unfortunately, however, things didn’t go well. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the company has been forced to send some people home after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak was on the fifth floor of the company’s 383 Madison Ave. offices. It’s the same office that saw an outbreak in April.

JP Morgan had told the staff that they must return to work by Sept. 21. It’s unknown if that mandate is still in place if the company is still struggling to keep employees safe.

Ironically, it happened just after CEO Jamie Dimon said that short-term thinking is leading governments to make “really dumb decisions” on economic policy.

