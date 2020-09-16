Trump contradicts his own CDC director on vaccine timeline: ‘I think he made a mistake’

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about CDC Director Robert Redfield’s statement that a COVID-19 vaccine would likely not be available until the middle of 2021 — and the president outright contradicted him.

“No, I think he made a mistake when he said that. It’s just incorrect information,” said Trump. “I believe he was confused.”

Several drug companies are racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and Trump has repeatedly claimed, without basis, that the vaccine will be available in the coming weeks or months, possibly even ahead of the election.

