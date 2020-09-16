Trump contradicts his own CDC director on vaccine timeline: ‘I think he made a mistake’
At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about CDC Director Robert Redfield’s statement that a COVID-19 vaccine would likely not be available until the middle of 2021 — and the president outright contradicted him.
“No, I think he made a mistake when he said that. It’s just incorrect information,” said Trump. “I believe he was confused.”
Several drug companies are racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and Trump has repeatedly claimed, without basis, that the vaccine will be available in the coming weeks or months, possibly even ahead of the election.
Trump throws the CDC under the bus, says Dr. Redfield "made a mistake" during his testimony on Wednesday when he said a Covid vaccine might not be available until well in 2021 pic.twitter.com/3h4mObDKsf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020