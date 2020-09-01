Trump: Cops who shoot Americans in the back are just like golfers who ‘choke’ on a 3-foot putt
President Donald Trump says police officers like the one in Kenosha who shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in the back seven times at point-blank range are just like golfers who “choke” on a three-foot putt.
“You know a choker, they choke,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview inside the White House Monday night.
“Shooting the guy, shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different?” the president asked rhetorically. “Couldn’t you have wrestled him, you know, I mean, in the meantime, he might have been going for a weapon and, you know, it’s a whole big thing here, but they choke.”
“Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt, and I’m saying people choke, people choke.”
The president made the remarks to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, one of the networks’ most extreme prime-time hosts, who immediately tried to warn and correct him.
Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday, where the shooting of Jacob Blake took place, despite pleas from Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to not come for fear of inciting more violence.
Earlier Monday Trump refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, offering an excuse to the AR-15-wielding 17-year old who is charged with shooting two protestors to death and wounding a third.
Watch:
Trump: You know a choker they choke. Shooting a guy in the back many times couldn’t you have done something different… in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon… but they choke just like in a golf tournament they miss a 3 foot putt…. pic.twitter.com/HkzEX9ghZj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020
