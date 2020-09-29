Trump could be in big legal trouble – according to a financial forensics expert who was on his transition team

Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, financial forensics expert and former Trump transition team member, J.W. Verret, told host Brianna Keilar that the recent New York Times bombshell report on Donald Trump’s tax history could prompt an investigation that could land Trump in prison.

According to Verret, determining whether or not Trump could be prosecuted depends on what he’s been telling the IRS versus what he’s been telling the bank.

“It seems from the Times’ reporting there’s a huge difference here. There’s not only a red flag, I’d say there’s a bright crimson flag about that potential difference,” Verret said, adding that the report gave a “leg up” to the Manhattan District Attorney’s inquiry into Trump’s business dealings.

Verret went on to say that it’s unusual for such a case to be prosecuted while a president is in office, but the “partial shield” Trump enjoys from being prosecuted as a sitting president isn’t “impenetrable.”

