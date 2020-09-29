Quantcast
Trump could be in big legal trouble – according to a financial forensics expert who was on his transition team

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump arrives for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on Jul. 11, 2018. (Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

Speaking on CNN this Tuesday, financial forensics expert and former Trump transition team member, J.W. Verret, told host Brianna Keilar that the recent New York Times bombshell report on Donald Trump’s tax history could prompt an investigation that could land Trump in prison.

According to Verret, determining whether or not Trump could be prosecuted depends on what he’s been telling the IRS versus what he’s been telling the bank.

“It seems from the Times’ reporting there’s a huge difference here. There’s not only a red flag, I’d say there’s a bright crimson flag about that potential difference,” Verret said, adding that the report gave a “leg up” to the Manhattan District Attorney’s inquiry into Trump’s business dealings.

Verret went on to say that it’s unusual for such a case to be prosecuted while a president is in office, but the “partial shield” Trump enjoys from being prosecuted as a sitting president isn’t “impenetrable.”

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Right wing host hilariously ridiculed after suggesting Fox News gave Biden the debate questions in advance

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Conservative AM radio station KXEL1540 in Iowa is spreading a fake news report that former Vice President Joe Biden was given the debate questions ahead of Tuesday's face-off. It was a rumor that right-wing commentator Todd Starnes tweeted, but failed to recognize that if the story was true it would mean Fox News was responsible for doing it.

https://twitter.com/toddstarnes/status/1310964873271148546

Tuesday morning on Fox began with disgraced former Mayor Rudy Giuliani telling Fox News that Biden has dementia but will overcome it in the debates than Trump because he's taking the ADHD drug Adderall. As a fact-check, Biden's health records don't reflect that, nor does Adderall give the user the answers to debate questions, cure dementia or Alzheimer's, make them smarter, or enhance intelligence. There are no pills that make people smarter and no drug can cure dementia.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

This issue is staring America in the face — will Biden and Trump even discuss it?

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

When Donald Trump and Joe Biden take to the debate stage in Cleveland on Tuesday night, they will be standing astride America's great socioeconomic fault line. Since the outbreak of COVID, that has become an abyss into which hundreds of thousands of Americans have fallen and hundreds of thousands more are likely to follow.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
