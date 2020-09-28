Trump could owe hundreds of millions to Russia: Top Mueller attorney
The name Andrew Weissmann might ring a bell.
He’s a former top Mueller attorney who worked with the Special Counsel on the Russia report.
Before that he served as General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and later became the chief of the criminal fraud section of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Decades ago Weissmann served for over ten years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, prosecuting Mafia crime families. After that he was put in charge of a special task force investigating the Enron scandal.
Last year NPR called him “the architect of the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.”
Today he is an MSNBC legal analyst.
He also just wrote a book, an insider’s view of the Mueller Investigation.
It’s safe to say he knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Trump and Russia.
Weissmann just weighed in on the New York Times bombshell report that finds, among other staggering facts, that in 2016 and 2017 President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal taxes.
It also finds Trump paid zero in taxes for 15 out of 20 years.
And it finds that Trump is in debt, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars to an unknown entity. $421 million in debt, and the bill is coming due in the next few years.
Weissmann strongly suggests that entity is Russia.
As you read the NYT Trump tax story, remember the Eric Trump statement in 2014: “We don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”
Now ask to whom does Trump owe the hundreds of millions of dollars coming due soon?
— Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) September 28, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s tax returns exposed him as a ‘populist fraud’ who suckered the ‘rubes’: ex-RNC official
Writing for the Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller claimed the New York Times' explosive report on Donald Trump taxes -- and the fact that he is basically not paying any -- exposed the president as a "populist fraud" who has pulled a fast one on the "rubes" by making them think he cares about them.
Miller began by quoting from the president's ghost-written "Art of the Deal" where the president supposedly claimed, "You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on,” which now seems prescient based upon the bombshell tax return report.
2020 Election
‘This is the smoking gun’: Carl Bernstein claims Trump’s taxes expose his ‘grifter presidency’
Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein called revelations exposed in the New York Times report on Donald Trump's taxes the "smoking gun" that could end his presidency.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, the author and journalist declared the current administration is the "first grifter presidency."
"The two numbers that jump off the page, the $750, that's what the president paid in taxes his first two years in office, but then, Carl, the other number that I think people need to know is $421 million. this is what the president owes," Camerota prompted. "These are the loans that will come due over the next four or five years. So when you see this article, Carl, what's your major takeaway?"
2020 Election
A renowned violence expert explains why Trump’s psychopathology makes him so dangerous
This continues the series, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump Revisited: Mental Health Experts on the Devastating Mishandling of a Pandemic.” Whereas we could not have predicted a pandemic three-and-a-half years ago, the authors of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President anticipated how the president would respond, should there be a crisis. We tried to warn the public of the very consequences that are unfolding today: abuse of power, incompetence, loss of lives and livelihoods of many Americans, and increasing violence.
James Gilligan, M.D., is an adjunct professor of law at New York University. He is a renowned violence studies expert and author of the influential Violence: Our Deadly Epidemic and Its Causes, as well as Preventing Violence and Why Some Politicians are More Dangerous than Others. He has served as director of mental health services for the Massachusetts prisons and prison mental hospital, president of the International Association for Forensic Psychotherapy, and as a consultant to President Clinton, Tony Blair, Kofi Annan, the World Court, the World Health Organization, and the World Economic Forum.