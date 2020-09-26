Trump defender buried on CNN for defending GOP push to seize Supreme Court seat
On CNN Saturday, Democratic strategist Robert Zimmerman tore into GOP counterpart Alice Stewart for defending the GOP’s Supreme Court power grab.
“I think it’s important that [Republicans] proceed without delay on this,” said Stewart. “They have the constitutional obligation to do so. And the Senate and in this administration. They also have historical precedent, given the timeline, this can be done. Many have been done in a much shorter time frame, as well as voters voted Republicans to control the Senate.”
“I have to ask Alice, where was that constitutional obligation when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland?” said Zimmerman. “Of course the Republicans said it would be inappropriate, it was too close to a presidential election. Let’s understand … she is being chosen by Donald Trump and Mike Pence because they want to fill that Supreme Court, because they’re going to be election challenges coming up and they want to make sure they have a vote that’s going to rig the court in their favor.”
“This is a tragic move if they nominate — if they fill this position right before the election,” added Zimmerman. “Because it, in fact, compromises the integrity of the court and this judicial nominee should, in fact, recuse herself from any discussions about the presidential election because she’s being nominated for the purpose of helping Donald Trump’s re-election.”
Trump’s threats to reject peaceful transition have made America look ‘ridiculous the world over’: historian
On CNN Saturday, historian Douglas Brinkley warned that President Donald Trump's repeated threats to reject a peaceful transition of power are a national humiliation for America on the world stage.
"I want to point out something that you told The New York Times on the president's election doubts," said anchor Christi Paul. "Your quote is, 'This may be the most damaging thing he's ever done to American democracy.' How so?"
"Because our great export in the United States is our free and fair elections," said Brinkley. "So we tell the rest of the world how to hold them and now here we are in 2020, mayhem about to happen, president of the United States talking about fraudulent ballots, rigged election, I may not leave even if I lose. It makes us look ridiculous the world over. We've lost our franchise on free and fair elections. You almost feel like we need a group of nations to monitor our own election, instead of the other way around."
WATCH: Trump supporter short circuits after CNN proves that he got fooled by a doctored Biden video
A supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday found himself befuddled after a CNN reporter proved to him that he had been fooled by a doctored video of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
During an interview with CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Trump supporter claimed that he'd seen a video of Biden falling asleep in the middle of a television news interview.
However, as O'Sullivan showed him, that video had been completely doctored by splicing footage of Biden at a time when he happened to have his eyes closed into a local TV news interview of another guest who had fallen asleep on the set.