Trump demands ‘blue states’ open up — but every state he cited is a state he won in 2016

At Wednesday’s White House news conference, President Donald Trump attempted to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on “blue states,” then demanded those states end their COVID-19 restrictions — but every state he cited is a state he won four years ago.

“If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anyone in the world would be at,” said Trump. “And by the way, we recommend that they open up their states … North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While all three of those states have Democratic governors, they are also states the president carried in the 2016 election. Recent polls suggest all of them are competitive, with Joe Biden having a narrow lead in all of them.

Watch below: