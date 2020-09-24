Trump demands to know ‘what is going on with Hispanics’ — because it took them ‘so long to figure out I love you’

On Thursday, at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, President Donald Trump claiming he is doing great with the Hispanic community — and demanded to know why it took them “so long” to start supporting him.

“We love Hispanic Americans,” said Trump. “They released a poll today. It said Trump is doing really well with — what is going on with the Hispanic — it took you so long to figure out I love you. How long does it take? Hispanic Americans are great. They released a poll. Nobody has seen anything like it. The Republicans are beating the Democrats with Hispanic Americans.”

It is unclear what poll Trump is referring to, although most recent polls have broadly shown the president down double digits with Hispanic voters — even if he has improved his standing somewhat since 2016.

Republicans tend to do better with Hispanic voters in Florida than in other states, owing to the large, conservative Cuban-American community in Miami, although even there, Democrats generally hold decisive leads with Hispanic voters overall.