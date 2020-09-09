Quantcast
Trump ‘desperately’ trying to pin his failures on Biden as his ‘rotten’ campaign flounders: conservative columnist

20 mins ago

President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (screengrab).

Writing for the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that a fundamental problem with President Trump’s campaign for reelection is that “we do not know what it is about.”

“A second-term agenda? He has failed to answer multiple questions about what that might include. He simply wants to be president for four more years,” Rubin writes.

As more and more voters turn away from Trump, he continues to move forward with his race-baiting rhetoric and apocalyptic talk based on his own fevered imagination. According to Rubin, the voters turning away from Trump can plainly see that he’s trying “desperately to convert his own failures into predictions of what will ensue if he leaves office.”

The bottom line, Rubin writes, is that “Trump is a rotten CEO of his own campaign, wasting hundreds of millions of dollars without moving the polls.”

Read the full piece over at The Washington Post.


Trump’s basically planning to wing it during debates with Biden

4 mins ago

September 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is apparently planning to wing it for his first debate with Joe Biden.

The president has eschewed traditional debate preparations, including a formal practice round, and has instead been telling aides that's been preparing to fire back at Biden since he was born, reported NBC News.

“It’s not the traditional, ‘we need Chris Christie to fill in and play Hillary Clinton,’ like we did four years ago,” said one of the president’s allies.

Trump ‘desperately’ trying to pin his failures on Biden as his ‘rotten’ campaign flounders: conservative columnist

20 mins ago

September 9, 2020

By

Kayleigh McEnany on Nobel Prize nomination: ‘You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch’

29 mins ago

September 9, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is a "big deal" even though anyone can be nominated for the award.

McEnany was asked about Trump's chances at winning the Nobel Prize after a right-wing Norwegian politician made the nomination.

"This is a big deal and it's well deserved," McEnany told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump's watch."

