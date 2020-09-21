Trump discounts RBG’s dying wish as being ‘too convenient’ for Democrats

Standing in front of a gaggle of reporters outside the White House this Monday, President Trump somewhat doubled down on his contention that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final wish days before her death was a hoax.
Trump was asked if he still believed that was the case, and responded that it sounds to him “like it would be somebody else.”
Trump acknowledged that he could be wrong, but still believes she may not have said what reports claim.
“It was just too convenient.
Before she died on Friday, Ginsburg reportedly said that hoped that her replacement to the Supreme Court be picked by a president other than Trump.
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg said in a statement dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, according to NPR.
