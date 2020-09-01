Trump doubles down on conspiracy theory suggesting there are ‘entire’ airplanes ‘filled up with the looters’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday attempted to explain his conspiracy theory that an “entire” airplane was “filled” rioters and looters.
After first making the assertion on Fox News, Trump doubled down on the claim while traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
According to Trump, he received a “first-hand” account about the incident from a person who he did not want to name.
“I can probably refer you to the person,” he told reporters. “And they could do it. I’d like to ask that person if it was OK. But a person was on a plane, said that there was about six people like that person more or less and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters, people that obviously were looking for trouble.”
“And the person felt very uncomfortable in the plane,” Trump added. “This would be a person you know so I will see whether or not I can get that person and I’ll let them know and I’ll see whether or not I can get that person to speak to you.”
According to the president, “This was a first-hand account of a plane going from Washington to wherever. And I’ll see if I can get that information for you. Maybe they will speak to you, maybe they won’t.”
