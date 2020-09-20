Quantcast
Trump doubles down on 'exploding trees' being the real cause of California wildfires — not heat or drought

4 mins ago

Donald Trump speaks to reporters/Screenshot

President Donald Trump doubled down on his “explosive tree” idea as the cause of the California wildfires.

Speaking to Fox News host Mark Levin, Trump explained that trees apparently explode, but trees in other countries are far worse than U.S. trees.

“I meet with foreign leaders of countries, and they have an expression, ‘Sir, we are a forest nation.’ But they say, ‘we have trees that are far more explosive than the trees in California. We don’t understand how a thing like that can happen. You have to manage your forest,” said Trump.

It’s a similar claim that Trump made while in California last week, claiming that the drought, heatwave and global climate change wasn’t the cause.

“You have forests all over the world. You don’t have fires like you do in California. You know, in Europe they have forest cities. You look at countries, Austria, you look at so many countries, they live in the forest. They’re considered forest cities, so many of them,” said Trump. “And they don’t have fires like this. And they have more explosive trees. They have trees that will catch easier. But they maintain their fire, they have an expression, they thin the fuel. The fuel is what’s on the ground, the leaves. The trees that fall, that dry, they’re like a matchstick. After 18 months. If they’re on the ground longer than 18 months, they’re very explosive. And they have to get rid of that stuff.”

Trump went on to say that there was a water problem because of fish coming through the California aqueduct that Democrats wanted to save. It’s unclear what he’s talking about as fishing on the aqueduct is plentiful.

See the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
