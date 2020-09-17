Trump doubles down on vaccine timeline — contradicts top expert
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump expressed renewed confidence Wednesday that a viable Covid-19 vaccine would be ready by October, directly contradicting a top administration health expert and facing fierce criticism from his Democratic election rival Joe Biden.Trump sowed confusion about the issue with an extraordinary public rebuke of one of his top health experts who said masks were a leading weapon for fighting the pandemic and that a vaccine was unlikely to be widely available until mid-2021.”I think he made a mistake when he said that. That’s just incorrect information,” Trump to…
Dr. Bleach-Injector and his death cult want you to get ‘herd developed’
Donald Trump was doing spectacularly bad science again, this time during a town hall in Philadelphia hosted by ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday night. The event went about as well for the president as anyone who has been awake during the past four years could have predicted, which raises the important question: Wasn't his new campaign manager supposed to be competent?
Rachel Maddow does takedown of Trump’s new COVID ‘herd immunity expert’ who wants to kill 6 million Americans
President Donald Trump unveiled the United States' new policy on COVID-19 during the ABC News Town Hall Tuesday night, saying that he wants to create a "herd mentality." While Trump presumably meant "herd immunity," MSNBC host Rachel Maddow walked through the qualifications of the doctor who gave him that idea and why he has no idea what he's talking about.
At the top of her show, Maddow showed side-by-side examples of the recommendations sent to states with growing COVID-19 infections and how they have changed since Dr. Anthony Fauci is no longer Trump's chief adviser on the virus. In early September, the federal government sent a notice to South Dakota, saying that they were among the top 15 highest states with the coronavirus. They were in "the yellow zone," and there was a list of things that they should do to slow their spread. Chief among them was to institute a state-wide mask order.