Trump ducks out for ’emergency phone call’ as reporter demands answers on Breonna Taylor

On Wednesday, during a White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked repeatedly to weigh in on the Breonna Taylor prosecution decision. He abruptly cut the question section short and ducked out to make an “emergency phone call,” leaving other White House officials to answer questions on COVID-19.

As he left, a reporter continued to shout questions about the Taylor case. After he left, the press secretary demanded that the pool “be respectful and show a little bit of decorum.”

Watch below: