Trump ducks out for ’emergency phone call’ as reporter demands answers on Breonna Taylor

1 min ago

Photo: Screen capture

On Wednesday, during a White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked repeatedly to weigh in on the Breonna Taylor prosecution decision. He abruptly cut the question section short and ducked out to make an “emergency phone call,” leaving other White House officials to answer questions on COVID-19.

As he left, a reporter continued to shout questions about the Taylor case. After he left, the press secretary demanded that the pool “be respectful and show a little bit of decorum.”

Watch below:


Another shoe drops: Divisive Supreme Court fight upends another must-win senate race for a vulnerable Republican

3 mins ago

September 23, 2020

North Carolina is among the swing states that reporters will be keeping an especially close eye on between now and November 3. Polls have been showing a close presidential race in North Carolina, which is also where incumbent GOP Sen. Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, are battling for a U.S. Senate seat. And North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, according to Associated Press reporter Gary D. Robertson, has become even more intense following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18.

Dr. Fauci raises alarm over long-term side effects of COVID-19

9 mins ago

September 23, 2020

On Wednesday morning, leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before a Senate subcommittee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response. The hearing took place amid the grim news that 200,000 American lives have now been lost to the novel coronavirus and the country leads the world in total cases, with over 6.9 million infected.
Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic

17 mins ago

September 23, 2020

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a lawsuit over his extension of early voting for the November election from prominent members of his own party — including state party Chair Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature.

In July, Abbott added six days to the early voting period, moving the start date up to Oct. 13 from Oct. 19, citing the coronavirus pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday with the state Supreme Court, Abbott's intraparty critics say the move defied election law that requires early voting to start on the 17th day before the election.

