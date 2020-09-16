Trump falsely claims he’s ‘substantially below’ his coronavirus death projections – then tries to blame ‘blue states’
President Donald Trump is now claiming he has met his own expectations and prediction of the number of coronavirus deaths. That’s false.
The early on insisted that if the number of people who died from COVID-19 were 60,000 he would have done a good job.
Then he upped the number.
At the end of March Trump decreed, “if we can hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000, it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000, we altogether have done a very good job.”
On April 19 Trump told Americans, “It looks like we’ll be at about a 60,000 mark, which is 40,000 less than the lowest number thought of,” as if the pandemic had ended.
That was almost exactly five months ago.
The current death toll is now at 200,000.
“This was our prediction,” Trump said Wednesday, “that we do a really good job will be at about 100 – 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. And we’re below that substantially and we’ll see what comes out but that would be the good job, the not so good job was done he had been between 1.5 million I remember these numbers so well and 2.2 million.”
No credible and respected expert predicted 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths.
“That’s quite a difference. So we’re down,” Trump said, again falsely.
He then went on to blame “blue states,” as if they somehow are not part of the United States. He’s also ignoring that the virus hit states which happen to be run by Democratic governors first.
“And that’s despite the fact that the blue states had had tremendous death rates. If you take the blue states at we’re at, at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at, we’re really at a very low level but some of the states,” Trump said, again falsely.
“Because if you look at certain of them, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and a couple of others. We have to get those states open. It’s hurting people it’s hurting people far more than the disease itself.”
That, too, is false.
Watch:
From ‘we will be down to zero cases in a few days’ to basically making the argument that if population centers didn’t exist he’d have the best COVID response in the world pic.twitter.com/70DXSLiOyw
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 16, 2020
Breaking Banner
Trump contradicts his own CDC director on vaccine timeline: ‘I think he made a mistake’
At Wednesday's White House press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about CDC Director Robert Redfield's statement that a COVID-19 vaccine would likely not be available until the middle of 2021 — and the president outright contradicted him.
"No, I think he made a mistake when he said that. It's just incorrect information," said Trump. "I believe he was confused."
Several drug companies are racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and Trump has repeatedly claimed, without basis, that the vaccine will be available in the coming weeks or months, possibly even ahead of the election.
2020 Election
Joe Biden: Trump’s pandemic failure ‘disqualifying’ for US presidency
Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's refusal to take key steps to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, like instituting national guidelines on social distancing and testing, should disqualify him for the presidency.
The Democratic nominee also accused his election rival Trump of politicizing the vaccine development process and said he does not trust the public statements by the president, who said Tuesday night that a vaccine was just weeks away from completion.
Whether the Trump administration can hurry a safe vaccine into wide production has become a focal point of the 2020 election campaign, in which polls show Biden leading Trump.
Breaking Banner
Trump demands ‘blue states’ open up — but every state he cited is a state he won in 2016
At Wednesday's White House news conference, President Donald Trump attempted to blame the COVID-19 pandemic on "blue states," then demanded those states end their COVID-19 restrictions — but every state he cited is a state he won four years ago.
"If you take the blue states out, we're at a level that I don't think anyone in the world would be at," said Trump. "And by the way, we recommend that they open up their states ... North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan."
While all three of those states have Democratic governors, they are also states the president carried in the 2016 election. Recent polls suggest all of them are competitive, with Joe Biden having a narrow lead in all of them.