Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump fumes over ‘very disgraceful’ questions as he gets grilled for lying about risks of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo: Screen capture

President Donald Trump fumed during the Thursday press conference when the first question from the press was “why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?”

“What a terrible question. I didn’t lie,” said Trump.

ABC News’ Jon Karl hammered Trump on the tapes that were released by Bob Woodward showing Trump intentionally downplayed the coronavirus, he claims, to not cause “panic.” While people panicked, rioted about masks and attacked state capitols doing lockdowns, Trump was egging them on with demands to “liberate” states. Meanwhile, he knew that the virus was five times more deadly than the worst case of the flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You told [Woodward] that you knew it was deadlier than the flu and you went out and told the American public that this was just like the flu … You told everybody else something else,” said Karl.

The president went on to pat himself on the back for the “great job” he did then lied about the COVID-19 numbers coming out of the European Union, which he claimed were worse than the United States.

As New Yorker reporter Susan Glasser explained, Trump rambled on with “a flood of meaningless words” before he finally concluded, “there was no lie here.” He then attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Trump responded to the questions by lashing out at Karl and then Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, both of whom hammered the president about his lies.

See the videos:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump fumes over ‘very disgraceful’ questions as he gets grilled for lying about risks of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump fumed during the Thursday press conference when the first question from the press was "why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?"

"What a terrible question. I didn't lie," said Trump.

ABC News' Jon Karl hammered Trump on the tapes that were released by Bob Woodward showing Trump intentionally downplayed the coronavirus, he claims, to not cause "panic." While people panicked, rioted about masks and attacked state capitols doing lockdowns, Trump was egging them on with demands to "liberate" states. Meanwhile, he knew that the virus was five times more deadly than the worst case of the flu.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump interrupts his canned press briefing statement to go on a rant about Biden using a teleprompter

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump held a Thursday afternoon press conference where he attacked presidential rival Joe Biden from the White House podium.

Trump spent minutes reading prepared remarks on why he thinks it is so important for the Big 10 to play football in spite of the pandemic, he attacked his 2020 challenger.

"Joe Biden continues to use the pandemic for political gain," Trump read off his prepared remarks.

"Every time I see him he starts talking about the pandemic, he's reading it off the teleprompter," Trump said, diverging from the speech he was reading.

Trump claimed he is "not allowed" to use a teleprompter, which the president knows is false because of how frequently he delivers remarks by reading them off a teleprompter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s top Medicaid official attended a ‘Girl’s Night’ event that cost taxpayers almost $3,000: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

According to a new report from POLITICO, President Trump's top Medicaid official attended a "Girl's Night" event thrown in her honor, which ended up costing tax payers $2,933.

Later that fall, Seema Verma wrote an op-ed for Fox News which a consultant charged tax payers $977 to get published. Consultants also lobbied for Verma to appear on high profile discussion panels and in magazine spreads -- also costing tax payers $13,000.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image