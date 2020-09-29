Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump generates devastating stories faster than Biden’s opposition research team can compile them: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House (screengrab)

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin quoted one of anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson’s favorite sayings: “Everything Trump touches dies” — saying that his sentiment has never been more evident than now, especially in the wake of the New York Times’ bombshell report on the President’s tax history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubin points out that Trump will likely be confronted with the story during his first debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday night, but she says that Biden should be clear that Trump’s tax history is the least of his scandals.

“Instead, Biden should point to the loss of more than 200,000 American lives, of millions of jobs, of America’s international prestige, of the Supreme Court’s integrity, of the presidency’s dignity, of the country’s unity and of the justice system’s credibility,” Rubin writes. “Everything Trump touches is made worse. His rallies bring super-spreaders to America; his policies bring one catastrophe after another.”

According to Rubin, the latest revelations will make Trump’s campaign much more difficult in the coming days. “He generates devastating stories faster than Biden’s opposition research team can compile them. We have every reason to believe things will get even worse for Trump in the days ahead.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump generates devastating stories faster than Biden’s opposition research team can compile them: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin quoted one of anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson's favorite sayings: "Everything Trump touches dies" -- saying that his sentiment has never been more evident than now, especially in the wake of the New York Times' bombshell report on the President's tax history.

Rubin points out that Trump will likely be confronted with the story during his first debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday night, but she says that Biden should be clear that Trump's tax history is the least of his scandals.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Secretive group that bankrolled Kavanaugh nomination now pouring money into Barrett’s confirmation

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

A secretive conservative group is bankrolling the confirmation battles for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominees, but it's not clear who funds that activity.

The right-wing Judicial Crisis Network has spent $27 million in dark money to block President Barack Obama’s 2016 Supreme Court nominee, only to turn around and spend millions ushering Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh through their confirmation process, reported The Daily Poster.

The shadowy organization, originally founded in 2004 to promote President George W. Bush's judicial nominees, received $15.9 million from a single donor between July 2018 and June 2019, when the group was promoting Kavanaugh's controversial nomination.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This 2016 Trump voter lost his wife to COVID-19 — now he’s switching to Biden

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

An Arizona man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 is now switching his allegiances after he lost his wife to the novel coronavirus.

Local news station ABC 15 reports that lifelong conservative Dave Dahlstrom, a retired Air Force veteran who backed the president in 2016, has since soured on the president over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that took the life of his late wife, Cindy Dahlstrom.

According to Dahlstrom, his wife contracted the novel coronavirus over the summer and quickly grew very ill and was put on a respirator within days of first exhibiting symptoms.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE