Trump goes on rant that he did not have a stroke: ‘I don’t know what a mini-stroke is’

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via Twitter.

At an event in Pennsylvania on Thursday, President Donald Trump once again doubled down on his denial that he had suffered “mini-strokes” during his unscheduled visit to Walter Reed last year, and attacking CNN for reporting he had — even though they had in fact done no such thing. He insisted that the visit was merely a “physical,” which was the official line from the White House at the time.

“Yesterday, I read that I had strokes,” said Trump as the crowd booed the press and one of his supporters shouted “Defund the media!” “CNN, fake news CNN, right there … mini-strokes they called them. I don’t know what a mini-stroke is, but it’s not good. And there could be a day — hey, it happens to all of us, right? Except these young ones, it’s never going to happen to them. But it happens, but nothing happened.”

Watch below:


Florida sheriff created algorithm to predict who would commit crimes — then had cops harass them: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times released a multi-part investigation detailing how a Florida sheriff created a predictive algorithm to identify people who would supposedly commit crimes in the future — then sent deputies to their homes to look for excuses to fine or arrest them.

"Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco took office in 2011 with a bold plan: to create a cutting-edge intelligence program that could stop crime before it happened," reported Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi. "The department created a 30-person intelligence department and devised an algorithm to predict who was likely to commit crimes in the future. But the machine Nocco built has turned into a system of organized harassment. Deputies swarm homes in the middle of the night. They write tickets for missing mailbox numbers and overgrown grass. They come again and again, making arrests for any reason they can."

2020 Election

Trump campaigns on ‘record stock markets’ — after the Dow sank 800 points in a ‘bloodbath’

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Stock markets in America tanked on Tuesday, in what CNN headlined as a "bloodbath."

"It was a wild day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled nearly 5% and the Dow fell more than 800 points, as investors made a dash for the exits following a streak of record-setting days over the past several weeks," CNN reported. "It was the worst day for stocks since June."

"Thursday was the Nasdaq's largest one-day decline from a record high in its history, according to Bespoke Investment Group," CNN noted. "All three major indexes finished the day sharply lower. The Nasdaq closed down nearly 5%, and the S&P fell 3.5%, while the Dow finished 2.8%, or 808 points, lower."

‘Sinister buffoon’ Trump buried in fury for calling WWI troops killed in action ‘suckers’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Atlantic revealed that President Donald Trump called the 1,800 U.S. Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood in World War I "suckers" for getting killed.

Trump's comments exploded across social media, with commenters beside themselves with shock and anger.

Taking a one-minute hiatus from hiatus to share this, which leaves me speechless. https://t.co/G36xg3DF2B pic.twitter.com/vsWYRlpXlA

