Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG on the Supreme Court: NYT

Published

1 min ago

on

Judge Amy Coney Barrett (screengrab)

President Donald Trump is to announce on Saturday that he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

“President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the favorite candidate of conservatives, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will try to force Senate confirmation before Election Day in a move that would significantly alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court for years,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Friday.

“Mr. Trump plans to announce on Saturday that she is his choice, according to people close to the process who asked not to be identified disclosing the decision in advance. The president met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia, referring to the justice who died in 2016 and for whom Judge Barrett clerked,” the newspaper explained.

“As they often do, aides cautioned that Mr. Trump sometimes upends his own plans. But he is not known to have interviewed any other candidates for the post,” the newspaper cautioned.

CBS News is also reporting she will be Trump’s nominee.

