Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG on the Supreme Court: NYT

President Donald Trump is to announce on Saturday that he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court.

“President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the favorite candidate of conservatives, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will try to force Senate confirmation before Election Day in a move that would significantly alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court for years,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported Friday.

“Mr. Trump plans to announce on Saturday that she is his choice, according to people close to the process who asked not to be identified disclosing the decision in advance. The president met with Judge Barrett at the White House this week and came away impressed with a jurist that leading conservatives told him would be a female Antonin Scalia, referring to the justice who died in 2016 and for whom Judge Barrett clerked,” the newspaper explained.

“As they often do, aides cautioned that Mr. Trump sometimes upends his own plans. But he is not known to have interviewed any other candidates for the post,” the newspaper cautioned.

CBS News is also reporting she will be Trump’s nominee.

TONIGHT: @CBSNews has learned the President is expected to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the open Supreme Court seat, according to multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection process. Via @PaulaReidCBS @benstracy @finnygo @ArdenFarhi — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) September 25, 2020

Breaking News: President Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative favorite, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/5RKWoXPlx4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 25, 2020

Republicans expect President Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election. https://t.co/CehxAQGYHj — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2020