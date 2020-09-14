Trump health official freaks out over ‘resistance’ movement at the CDC — but it is actually about ‘antibiotic resistance’

President Donald Trump’s health adviser, Michael Caputo, was appointed to serve as assistant secretary of public affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services in the middle of the worst global pandemics in 100 years. His paranoia, however, seems to have gotten the better of him.

A New York Times piece on Caputo cites his social media accounts where the government adviser said that there are people in the Center for Disease Control who are guilty of “sedition” for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that left-wing hit squads were preparing for an armed insurrection after the November election.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Caputo, the CDC harbors an official “resistance unit” determined to undermine Trump.

The CDC does have a “resistance unit,” but it’s about finding solutions to anti-bacterial resistance.

“According to the report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result,” the so-called “resistance unit” says on the website. “In addition, 223,900 cases of Clostridioides difficile occurred in 2017 and at least 12,800 people died.

Caputo went on to say that he’s concerned that someone is trying to kill him.

“I don’t like being alone in Washington,” Caputo posted on Facebook, Sunday. He described “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then listed a series of conspiracy theories that came together to predict that Trump would win in November but former Vice President Joe Biden would refuse to concede.

“And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”

He went on to say, “If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.