Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump health official freaks out over ‘resistance’ movement at the CDC — but it is actually about ‘antibiotic resistance’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Donald Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo.

President Donald Trump’s health adviser, Michael Caputo, was appointed to serve as assistant secretary of public affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services in the middle of the worst global pandemics in 100 years. His paranoia, however, seems to have gotten the better of him.

A New York Times piece on Caputo cites his social media accounts where the government adviser said that there are people in the Center for Disease Control who are guilty of “sedition” for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that left-wing hit squads were preparing for an armed insurrection after the November election.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Caputo, the CDC harbors an official “resistance unit” determined to undermine Trump.

The CDC does have a “resistance unit,” but it’s about finding solutions to anti-bacterial resistance.

“According to the report, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result,” the so-called “resistance unit” says on the website. “In addition, 223,900 cases of Clostridioides difficile occurred in 2017 and at least 12,800 people died.

Caputo went on to say that he’s concerned that someone is trying to kill him.

“I don’t like being alone in Washington,” Caputo posted on Facebook, Sunday. He described “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then listed a series of conspiracy theories that came together to predict that Trump would win in November but former Vice President Joe Biden would refuse to concede.

“And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”

He went on to say, “If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s former top economic adviser still isn’t sure if he’ll vote for him

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

The man who once served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser hasn't yet decided whether he'll back his former boss in the 2020 presidential election.

Via Politico, former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn told CNBC on Monday that he's still an undecided voter even though he spent more than a year working as the director of the president's National Economic Council.

"You know, I honestly haven’t made up my mind," Cohn said of the 2020 election. "I’m really eager to see an economic debate between the two of them. I actually vote on issues."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Are you still drunk?’ Matt Gaetz faces backlash after he inadvertently admits Trump ‘obstructed justice’

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

A tweet came back to bite Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday after he seemed to admit that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

"The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did," the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. President Donald Trump was eventually impeached by Congress for obstruction among other crimes.

The Mueller team obstructed way more justice than Trump ever did.

— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 14, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

FBI raids home of Trump-loving dirty trickster behind botched smears of Mueller and Fauci

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

The FBI on Monday raided the home of Jack Burkman, a Trump-loving right-wing dirty trickster who has frequently teamed up with fellow Trump supporter Jacob Wohl to run a series of failed smear campaigns against the president's perceived enemies.

The Washington Post reports that the FBI on Monday entered Burkman's home and seized computers, papers, and cell phones before leaving.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image