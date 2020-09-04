Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump inflicts new wound on the military with order for iconic Stars and Stripes publication to shutter in just 4 weeks

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from USA Today, an unpublicized memo from the Pentagon has ordered the shuttering of Stars and Stripes, a newspaper serving American troops since the Civil War. The memo wants a plan that “dissolves the Stars and Stripes” by Sept. 15 including “specific timeline for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide.”

“The memo ordering the publication’s dissolution claims the administration has the authority to make this move under the president’s fiscal year 2021 defense department budget request,” USA Today’s Kathy Kiely reports. “It zeroed out the $15.5 million annual subsidy for Stars and Stripes. But Congress, which under the Constitution has the power to make decisions about how the public’s money is spent, has not yet approved the president’s request.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen senators, including combat veteran Tammy Duckworth, (D-IL), and four Republicans, called on Defense Secretary Mark Esper to “take steps to preserve the funding prerogatives of Congress before allowing any such disruption to take place.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is also speaking out too.

“As a veteran who has served overseas, I know the value Stars and Stripes brings to its readers,” he wrote.

Kansas City Star reporter Herbie Teope, an Army veteran, described the decision as a “mistake on monumental levels.”

“I would hope decision makers actually served a day in uniform and knew how important [Stars and Stripes] is for troops to stay in touch with home and how it provides a sense of normalcy during deployments or while stationed overseas,” he explained on Twitter.

Another Army veteran, Paul Rieckhoff, said shuttering Stars and Stripes was “a glaring example of Trump’s disdain for the military and the press combined.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Navy veteran Keith Humphrey said the news was “unbelievable.” Stars and Stripes “was my lifeline to the world (home) during long deployments,” he noted.

Read the full story over at USA Today.

(Disclaimer: From 2000-2003, Raw Story publisher Roxanne Cooper served as marketing and advertising director for Stars & Stripes in their Tokyo and Washington DC offices)

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Armed with AR-15, QAnon-believing GOP candidate threatens ‘offense’ against ‘The Squad’

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is expected to win the general election in Georgia's 14th district, a "future Republican star."

The Democratic congressional candidate running in Georgia's 14th district against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, raised alarm Thursday after Greene suggested Republicans "go on the offense" against progressives in Congress.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Medal of Honor recipient confirms Trump has slurred military in blunt-talking MSNBC interview

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Asked to respond to reports that Donald Trump has slurred American military dead as "losers and suckers," a Medal of Honor recipient told an MSNBC host that he was not surprised at the accusations levied against the president and added that he has heard similar claims from friends who are still in the military and have had interactions with the president.

Speaking with host Chris Jansing, Retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs who saved lives of 14 allied soldiers who were pinned down in the Vietnam War while wounded himself, made no bones about how he feels about the president who received several questionable deferments during the war.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Over 175 former law enforcement officials slam Trump as lawless and endorse Biden: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

According to an exclusive report from Fox News, over 175 former and current law enforcement officers and officials came together to endorse Joe Biden for president and condemn President Trump as "lawless."

"Fox News first obtained the list of the Biden-supporting law enforcement officials, which includes former U.S. attorneys, former state attorneys general, former sheriffs, and former police chiefs who touted the former vice president’s experience 'keeping communities safe.' It includes Janet Napolitano, the former Obama administration secretary of Homeland Security who served as attorney general of Arizona," the report states.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image