Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump interrupts his canned press briefing statement to go on a rant about Biden using a teleprompter

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump at a news conference (screengrab)

President Donald Trump held a Thursday afternoon press conference where he attacked presidential rival Joe Biden from the White House podium.

Trump spent minutes reading prepared remarks on why he thinks it is so important for the Big 10 to play football in spite of the pandemic, he attacked his 2020 challenger.

“Joe Biden continues to use the pandemic for political gain,” Trump read off his prepared remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every time I see him he starts talking about the pandemic, he’s reading it off the teleprompter,” Trump said, diverging from the speech he was reading.

Trump claimed he is “not allowed” to use a teleprompter, which the president knows is false because of how frequently he delivers remarks by reading them off a teleprompter.

He then returned to reading his speech.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s top Medicaid official attended a ‘Girl’s Night’ event that cost taxpayers almost $3,000: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

According to a new report from POLITICO, President Trump's top Medicaid official attended a "Girl's Night" event thrown in her honor, which ended up costing tax payers $2,933.

Later that fall, Seema Verma wrote an op-ed for Fox News which a consultant charged tax payers $977 to get published. Consultants also lobbied for Verma to appear on high profile discussion panels and in magazine spreads -- also costing tax payers $13,000.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s reaction shows Bob Woodward inflicted a ‘severe’ narcissistic injury: psychotherapist

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Details from Bob Woodward's latest book, "Rage," appear to have seriously harmed Donald Trump's ego, according to a psychotherapist who co-authored a book about the president’s mental health.

Explosive details from the book went public on Wednesday, and Trump spent much of Thursday morning on Twitter.

“Our president tweeted and retweeted self-adulatory content 34 times, so far, in one hour. The narcissistic injury induced by Woodward tapes is severe,” wrote Elizabeth Mika, the co-author of "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump," in response to the president’s Twitter spree.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia has targeted over 200 organizations involved in the election so far: Microsoft

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 10, 2020

By

Microsoft announced that over 200 organizations have been targeted by Russian hackers so far this election, a Wall Street Journal report said Thursday.

From the national party to state parties, both sides have become a target for Russia.

Interestingly, however, China has also engaged in cyberattacks, but they've focused on “high-profile individuals” linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. It flies in the face of what President Donald Trump and the GOP have claimed about China supporting Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image