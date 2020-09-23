‘Trump is advocating civil war’: Reporter stunned when president refuses to commit to ‘peaceful transfer of power’ after election

President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead sending a message to Democrats to “get rid of the ballots.”

Trump’s remarks were so disturbing the reporter who asked the question called it “the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked.”

Veteran journalist Brian Karem, a political analyst for CNN and the White House correspondent for Playboy, had asked the President the very simple question.

This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 23, 2020

“Well we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump replied. “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, the ballots are a disaster.”

“Get ri9d of the ballots and you’ll have – we’ll have a very peaceful – there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation.”

“The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it? The Democrats.”

Ballots are how Americans cast their votes, and have been doing so for centuries.

Watch:

President Trump is asked if he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election “We’re gonna have to see what happens,” he says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/dMFrX5JIVP — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 23, 2020