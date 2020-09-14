Trump is doing ‘exactly what the Russians’ want him to do: Ex-intelligence official

On Monday, the Huffington Post reported former deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon is warning President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to undermine public confidence in the integrity of the presidential election are taken straight from the Kremlin propaganda playbook.
“That message that you can’t trust our system, that you can’t trust the vote, that you can’t trust the other party — that you can’t trust — is exactly what the Russians, particularly, hope to achieve,” Gordon warned on Face The Nation on Sunday. “Their aim would be to sow the divisions and to get Americans to say, ‘You know what? It’s not worth it. I can’t trust it. We’re not going to vote.’”
“I’m going to always hold the president more responsible than anybody else because he’s, well, the president, and his voice carries further, speaks louder,” she added.
Trump has alarmed election officials in both parties around the country with his claims that a switch to mail-in voting — necessitated by the health risks of COVID-19 — will enable widespread voter fraud and ballot forgeries, claims for which he has offered no proof.
Gordon was pushed out of ODNI in August 2019 just after the departure of Dan Coats, with whom the president had butted heads. The move was controversial, as Gordon, a respected career intelligence official, would have been first in line to replace Coats.
