Trump is doing ‘exactly what the Russians’ want him to do: Ex-intelligence official

Published

12 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka. (AFP / Brendan Smialowski)

On Monday, the Huffington Post reported former deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon is warning President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to undermine public confidence in the integrity of the presidential election are taken straight from the Kremlin propaganda playbook.

“That message that you can’t trust our system, that you can’t trust the vote, that you can’t trust the other party — that you can’t trust — is exactly what the Russians, particularly, hope to achieve,” Gordon warned on Face The Nation on Sunday. “Their aim would be to sow the divisions and to get Americans to say, ‘You know what? It’s not worth it. I can’t trust it. We’re not going to vote.’”

“I’m going to always hold the president more responsible than anybody else because he’s, well, the president, and his voice carries further, speaks louder,” she added.

Trump has alarmed election officials in both parties around the country with his claims that a switch to mail-in voting — necessitated by the health risks of COVID-19 — will enable widespread voter fraud and ballot forgeries, claims for which he has offered no proof.

Gordon was pushed out of ODNI in August 2019 just after the departure of Dan Coats, with whom the president had butted heads. The move was controversial, as Gordon, a respected career intelligence official, would have been first in line to replace Coats.

Trump could end up at Rikers Island by the end of 2023 if he loses re-election: Legal experts

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

If President Donald Trump loses re-election, he could find himself the first ex-president to be charged with a crime.

More than a dozen investigations are already under way against Trump and his associates, so his potential legal exposure is "breathtaking," according to New York Magazine columnist Jeff Wise.

"You might think, given all the crimes Trump has bragged about committing during his time in office, that the primary path to prosecuting him would involve the U.S. Justice Department," Wise wrote. "If Joe Biden is sworn in as president in January, his attorney general will inherit a mountain of criminal evidence against Trump accumulated by Robert Mueller and a host of inspectors general and congressional oversight committees. After the DOJ’s incoming leadership is briefed on any sensitive matters contained in the evidence, federal prosecutors will move forward with their investigations of Trump."

Trump spends entire morning rage tweeting about Mueller — with just 50 days to go before 2020 election

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday morning obsessively tweeted about former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation more than a year and a half after the probe ended.

In a series of tweets, Trump pushed the Department of Justice to prosecute the investigators on Mueller's team, demanded that "action must be taken" over reports that Mueller's team wiped data from their phones, and called former FBI agent Peter Stzrok an "idiot" and a liar.

