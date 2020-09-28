Trump is ‘attacking the very foundation of our electoral system’ — according to a former Florida Supreme Court chief justice
Charles T. Wells, former chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court, made the national headlines during the Bush v. Gore case and the turbulent aftermath of the 2000 presidential election. As chaotic as that election was, the 2020 election is shaping up to be much more chaotic — and Wells, during a September 28 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” was vehemently critical of President Donald Trump for saying that he might not accept the election results if former Vice President Joe Biden wins in November.
Explaining why he believes that Trump’s actions are so egregious, Wells told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough (a former Republican congressman who served in the U.S. House of Representatives via Florida during Bush v. Gore) and Mika Brzezinski, “Coming out of my experience in 2000….. it is important that our citizens have confidence in our electoral system.”
For over a month in 2000, the U.S. was unsure if Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush or Democratic Vice President Al Gore won Florida’s electoral votes. But finally, on December 13, 2000, Gore made a concession speech and congratulated Bush on his victory — even though some Democrats were urging him to keep fighting over Florida. Former Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell, who was head of the Democratic National Committee in 2000 and later became a two-term governor of Pennsylvania, was among the prominent Democrats who was urging Gore to concede — and Gore took Rendell’s advice.
Trump, Wells complained, is “attacking the very foundation of our electoral system” and is forgetting that in the U.S., “power is only temporarily bestowed upon a leader.”
Looking back on the post-election chaos of 2000, Wells added that as testy as things became 20 years ago, there was never any doubt in his mind that Bush and Gore were “acting in good faith” and that one of them would concede sooner or later. Sure enough, Gore conceded on December 13, 2000 even though there was debate among Democrats about whether he should or shouldn’t keep fighting over Florida.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘attacking the very foundation of our electoral system’ — according to a former Florida Supreme Court chief justice
Charles T. Wells, former chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court, made the national headlines during the Bush v. Gore case and the turbulent aftermath of the 2000 presidential election. As chaotic as that election was, the 2020 election is shaping up to be much more chaotic — and Wells, during a September 28 appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," was vehemently critical of President Donald Trump for saying that he might not accept the election results if former Vice President Joe Biden wins in November.
Explaining why he believes that Trump's actions are so egregious, Wells told "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough (a former Republican congressman who served in the U.S. House of Representatives via Florida during Bush v. Gore) and Mika Brzezinski, "Coming out of my experience in 2000….. it is important that our citizens have confidence in our electoral system."
2020 Election
‘Swindler’: Here are 5 reasons why Trump’s taxes will actually matter in 2020
I've been a consistent proponent of the 'lol, nothing matters' school of analysis of the 2020 election. I've noted that voters are unusually locked in this cycle, that Trump's approval rating and the head-to-head polling have been remarkably stable and that his base consumes a diet of conservative opinion journalism and Facebook memes that insulate them from bad news for their guy.
And if one defines "mattering" as a dramatic cratering support for Trump, that will indeed prove to be the case with Trump's tax returns. This isn't an Aaron Sorkin script, and the scales won't suddenly fall from eyes of MAGA Nation upon discovering that the brilliant businessman they thought they were supporting is in fact a deeply-indebted tax swindler.
2020 Election
Trump campaign documents show effort to stop millions of Black voters by listing them as ‘deterrence’: report
President Donald Trump has claimed to do more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln but internal documents from his 2016 campaign reportedly reveal that he saw them as a threat.
According to an upcoming report from Britain's Channel 4 news, the Trump campaign listed more than 3 million Black voters as "deterrence."
"Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ - to try to stop them voting in 2016," a tweet from the news network said on Monday.
View a preview of the report below.