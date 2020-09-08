Trump is racking up major support from Cuban-Americans — and it could cost Biden Florida

A new poll from Florida’s Miami-Dade County shows that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn’t winning by as big of a margin as Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
As the Miami Herald reports, “the poll of 500 likely Miami-Dade voters, released Tuesday, found Trump far behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden 38% to 55% in Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to run up the score in order to compete in statewide races.”
One big reason for Trump’s comparative strength in the county compared to 2016 has been his overwhelming support from Cuban-Americans, who are supporting the president over Biden by 38 points.
“Democrats are potentially leaving Cuban votes on the table that they won in the past, which could very well make a difference in a state as tight as Florida,” said Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi. “If Biden under-performs in what should be one of his strongest counties — and is certainly the largest county for Democratic votes in the state of Florida — it might imperil his chances of winning Florida unless there is a massive white voter exodus from Trump in other parts of the state.”
FiveThirtyEight’s current polling average in Florida gives Biden a lead of 2.7 points, although that lead has shrunk dramatically from July 1st, when he held an average lead of more than seven points.
