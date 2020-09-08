Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is racking up major support from Cuban-Americans — and it could cost Biden Florida

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

A new poll from Florida’s Miami-Dade County shows that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn’t winning by as big of a margin as Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

As the Miami Herald reports, “the poll of 500 likely Miami-Dade voters, released Tuesday, found Trump far behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden 38% to 55% in Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to run up the score in order to compete in statewide races.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One big reason for Trump’s comparative strength in the county compared to 2016 has been his overwhelming support from Cuban-Americans, who are supporting the president over Biden by 38 points.

“Democrats are potentially leaving Cuban votes on the table that they won in the past, which could very well make a difference in a state as tight as Florida,” said Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi. “If Biden under-performs in what should be one of his strongest counties — and is certainly the largest county for Democratic votes in the state of Florida — it might imperil his chances of winning Florida unless there is a massive white voter exodus from Trump in other parts of the state.”

FiveThirtyEight’s current polling average in Florida gives Biden a lead of 2.7 points, although that lead has shrunk dramatically from July 1st, when he held an average lead of more than seven points.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump detests Christians — and he deceived pastors and mocked them after they left Trump Tower: Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Michael Cohen’s book about his years as Donald Trump’s fixer is a clarion call to Christians to wake up and recognize that the man many of them revere as a heavenly agent is a religious fraud who loathes them and mocks their faith.

In Disloyal, published today, Cohen shows how Trump is a master deceiver. He quotes Trump calling Christianity and its religious practices “bullshit,” soon after he masterfully posed as a fervent believer. In truth, Cohen writes, Trump’s religion is unbridled lust for money and power at any cost to others.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is racking up major support from Cuban-Americans — and it could cost Biden Florida

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

A new poll from Florida's Miami-Dade County shows that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn't winning by as big of a margin as Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

As the Miami Herald reports, "the poll of 500 likely Miami-Dade voters, released Tuesday, found Trump far behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden 38% to 55% in Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to run up the score in order to compete in statewide races."

One big reason for Trump's comparative strength in the county compared to 2016 has been his overwhelming support from Cuban-Americans, who are supporting the president over Biden by 38 points.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He’s an animal’: Iraq veteran rips Trump as a ‘disgusting human being’

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

An Iraq war veteran denounced President Donald Trump's character after he reportedly slurred service members as "suckers" and "losers."

Paul Rieckhoff, a veterans advocate and host of the Angry Americans podcast, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he doesn't believe the president's denials, which were couched in attacks on military leadership.

"This is who Donald Trump is," Rieckhoff said. "He said only an animal would speak this way. He is an animal. He's a disgusting human being. He has no integrity, he has no honor, he has no respect. He has no respect for anyone or anything. He's a political runaway train who will smash into anything that's in his way, to include our military. He's attacking his own military leadership."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image