Trump Jr was humiliated by his screaming father for sharing trophy hunting photos: Michael Cohen

In a recent interview on NBC News, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen talked about details from his new memoir and called President Trump a “cult leader” who should resign.

The Guardian on Tuesday reported on other tidbits from Cohen, such as a story about Donald Trump Jr. and his father’s alleged disgust with his penchant for trophy hunting. In one scene from the book, the president confronts Trump Jr. over the matter.

“‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’ Trump screamed at his son, according to Cohen. ‘You think you’re a big man sitting on the rocks and then boom! You kill some f*cking animal? Then you drag your brother into this bullsh*t? Why the f*ck would you post photos like that? Get the f*ck out of my office.'”

Cohen claims that Trump Jr. left the office with his “head downcast.”

