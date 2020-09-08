Quantcast
Trump Jr was humiliated by his screaming father for sharing trophy hunting photos: Michael Cohen

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention. (Screenshot)

In a recent interview on NBC News, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen talked about details from his new memoir and called President Trump a “cult leader” who should resign.

The Guardian on Tuesday reported on other tidbits from Cohen, such as a story about Donald Trump Jr. and his father’s alleged disgust with his penchant for trophy hunting. In one scene from the book, the president confronts Trump Jr. over the matter.

“‘What the f*ck is wrong with you?’ Trump screamed at his son, according to Cohen. ‘You think you’re a big man sitting on the rocks and then boom! You kill some f*cking animal? Then you drag your brother into this bullsh*t? Why the f*ck would you post photos like that? Get the f*ck out of my office.'”

Cohen claims that Trump Jr. left the office with his “head downcast.”

Read more about Cohen's new book over at The Guardian.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
Here’s how to prevent another Trump — according to top legal experts

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, believes that defeating President Donald Trump in this fall's presidential election is not enough.

Rather, he argues in a new piece for Lawfare, Congress must work to ensure future Trump-like presidents are unable to abuse their offices in the way that the current president has.

One proposed reform that Rosenzweig believes could pick up bipartisan support revolves around limiting the president's ability to evade the Senate confirmation process by using a rotating cast of "acting" cabinet officials.

2020 Election

Trump calling fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ is a story about his character that probably won’t hurt him

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Many of Donald Trump’s opponents are certain that reports that he had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers”– and was befuddled by the idea that they would fight for anything other than their own interests–will finally open up some Republican eyes and cost Trump in the polls.

Judging by the five-alarm reaction to the story by the White House and its conservative media allies, they aren’t alone.

But I don’t think it will have much impact because it’s fundamentally a story about Trump’s sleazy character. There’s been a consistent pattern to the relatively small shifts in Trump’s approval rating over the course of his historically unpopular presidency: When the media focus on substantive harms he has inflicted on Americans (not foreigners), his favorability declines while stories about his character don’t move the needle at all.

Utah cops shoot autistic child several times after mother calls for crisis intervention team

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism is still recovering in the hospital after being shot several times by police, KUTV reports.

Linden Cameron was wounded in his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and his bladder. Speaking to KUTV, Linden's mother Golda Barton said that she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a "mental breakdown."

"This is how to deal with people with mental health issues," she said. "So, you call them, and they're supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible."

