Trump Jr whines about Biden defending the honor of fallen soldiers as his father gets hammered in nationally televised speech

In the wake of Joe Biden responding to a recent report from The Atlantic where sources say Trump disparaged U.S. war dead as “losers,” Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter and slammed Biden for “using fallen soldiers” to score points against his dad.

“Just when you think Biden can’t get any lower, he’s now using fallen soldiers as political props to smear my father with fake news,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “There’s nothing Biden’s radical America-hating handlers won’t do for power!!!”

Trump Jr. was highlighting another tweet from Breitbart’s Joel Pollak, who accused Biden of “standing on the graves” of dead U.S. veterans.