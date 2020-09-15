Trump just confirmed a damning piece of Bob Woodward’s reporting — after previously denying it

President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a damning piece of journalist Bob Woodward’s reporting, roughly two years after he denied it.
During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump confirmed a 2018 report from Woodward that the president ordered then-Defense Secretary James Mattis to assassinate Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.
“I would’ve rather taken [Assad] out,” Trump said. “I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general.”
According to Woodward, Trump in early 2017 ordered Mattis to “f*cking kill” Assad after he launched a chemical weapons attack against his own citizens.
Mattis, reported Woodward, told Trump he would do so — but then ordered staff to ignore the president’s orders after he left the room.
At the time, Trump issued a total denial of Woodward’s claims.
“No, that was never even contemplated, nor would it be contemplated,” Trump said in 2018, per CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.

