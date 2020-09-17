Trump lashes out at Bob Woodward as a ‘hater’ for ‘very boring’ book documenting White House incompetence

President Donald Trump blasted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday for his bestselling book on the chaos inside the White House.

“Bob Woodward’s badly written book is very boring & totally ‘obsolete’. Didn’t even talk about the recent Middle East deal,” Trump complained about the book, which was written before his deal.

“Just another tired, washed up Trump Hater, who can’t stand that I have done so much, so quickly!” Trump argued.

Trump was interviewed 18 times by Woodward for his book. The book was Woodward’s second on the administration. The first, Fear: Trump in the White House was also criticized by the president.

“The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” Trump tweeted in 2018.

“The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up,” Trump wrote in another 2018 tweet.

Trump had a far different view on the journalist when Barack Obama was in office.

“Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward,” Trump tweeted in 2013.

