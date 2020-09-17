Trump lashes out at Bob Woodward as a ‘hater’ for ‘very boring’ book documenting White House incompetence
President Donald Trump blasted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday for his bestselling book on the chaos inside the White House.
“Bob Woodward’s badly written book is very boring & totally ‘obsolete’. Didn’t even talk about the recent Middle East deal,” Trump complained about the book, which was written before his deal.
“Just another tired, washed up Trump Hater, who can’t stand that I have done so much, so quickly!” Trump argued.
Trump was interviewed 18 times by Woodward for his book. The book was Woodward’s second on the administration. The first, Fear: Trump in the White House was also criticized by the president.
“The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” Trump tweeted in 2018.
“The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up,” Trump wrote in another 2018 tweet.
Trump had a far different view on the journalist when Barack Obama was in office.
“Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward,” Trump tweeted in 2013.
Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2013
2020 Election
FBI worried about clashes between violent groups before US vote
The FBI is increasingly worried about possible violent clashes between ideologically-motivated extremist groups before the November election, director Chris Wray said Thursday.
Wray said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is keeping a close eye on groups who have faced off in protests in various cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.
In those places, anti-racism and anti-police groups have squared off with right-wing and white nationalist activists who are often armed.
Wray told a Congressional hearing that the FBI was deeply concerned about the growing tension on US streets, and groups that are "hijacking" protests to incite violence.
2020 Election
Trump ripped for ‘Hitler Youth’ plan to indoctrinate children: ‘MAGA is the new Nazi Party’
The term "Hitler Youth" trended on Twitter on Thursday after President Donald Trump a "1776 Commission" to whitewash American history.
Trump was harshly criticized for the effort, here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/SMurray1000/status/1306681200094765056
https://twitter.com/thebr0keb0i/status/1306694158707384321
https://twitter.com/littledeekay/status/1306711853586944001
https://twitter.com/judgeyourself99/status/1306693325722996737
https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1306691555684745218
What should we call the outcome...the Trump Youth League. Rhymes with Hitler Youth League. Oh and don't forget the League for German Girls...their job: to breed and breed more Aryans. pic.twitter.com/BcJ2IggiWH
2020 Election
With eye on Biden victory, Warren and Schumer unveil plan to cancel up to $50,000 for federal student loan borrowers
"Broadly cancelling student loan debt would be a game-changer for millions of people in this country and a lifeline when they desperately need it."
As Americans face the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for an incredibly consequential presidential election, over a dozen Democrats—led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—came together Thursday to unveil a "visionary" student loan cancellation plan for the next administration.