Trump ‘lost more money than made?’: Drudge Report hammers the president

The Drudge Report, a staple of conservative power brokers and right wing political leaders for decades, slowly turned anti-Trump starting late last year, stunning GOP stalwarts.

Following The New York Times’ bombshell about the president paying just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no taxes for 15 out of 20 years, the Drudge Report on Monday just destroyed Trump.

The Drudge Report is essentially a link aggregator, rewriting headlines and combining links to create a very clear picture of what they want readers to see.

Here’s how it looks right now:

“LOST MORE MONEY THAN MADE?” reads one headline from the top of Drudge, about the Times’ exposé. “FINANCED EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE WITH USE OF BUSINESS EXPENSES…” reads another.

‘Can you believe how f*cking stupid the IRS is?’

FLASHBACK: Ripped Obama 20.5% Rate…

Said poor should have to pay to ‘be part of game’…

WIRE: National Security Threat…

Biden ad compares to what workers pay…

Sells ‘I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump’ stickers…

HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, who famously asked President Trump a few weeks ago if he regretted “all the lying” he’s done to Americans, noted earlier today Drudge called into question whether or not Trump even is a billionaire:

