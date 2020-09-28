Trump ‘lost more money than made?’: Drudge Report hammers the president
The Drudge Report, a staple of conservative power brokers and right wing political leaders for decades, slowly turned anti-Trump starting late last year, stunning GOP stalwarts.
Following The New York Times’ bombshell about the president paying just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no taxes for 15 out of 20 years, the Drudge Report on Monday just destroyed Trump.
The Drudge Report is essentially a link aggregator, rewriting headlines and combining links to create a very clear picture of what they want readers to see.
Here’s how it looks right now:
“LOST MORE MONEY THAN MADE?” reads one headline from the top of Drudge, about the Times’ exposé. “FINANCED EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE WITH USE OF BUSINESS EXPENSES…” reads another.
‘Can you believe how f*cking stupid the IRS is?’
FLASHBACK: Ripped Obama 20.5% Rate…
Said poor should have to pay to ‘be part of game’…
WIRE: National Security Threat…
Biden ad compares to what workers pay…
Sells ‘I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump’ stickers…
HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, who famously asked President Trump a few weeks ago if he regretted “all the lying” he’s done to Americans, noted earlier today Drudge called into question whether or not Trump even is a billionaire:
Well, at least Drudge has moved off that “fake billionaire” headline. That was probably really bothering the president. pic.twitter.com/COyKT3jtWZ
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 28, 2020
Mick Mulvaney predicts 2 presidential debates will be canceled: ‘It’ll be the only one’
President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, seemed to indicate that his former boss might dodge additional presidential debates if he bombs in the first debate as he did in 2016.
In a conversation with Irish journalist Caitriona Perry, Mulvaney agreed with speculation about the election saying that because of the number of mailed-in ballots, the results of the election may not come for a few days. Somehow that makes Trump question the legitimacy.
When Perry asked about Trump's conspiracy theory that former Vice President Joe Biden is on debate performance-enhancing drugs, Mulvaney chuckled and said he thinks it "would be a lot of fun."
Nevada Democrats are ‘revved up’ — and widening their registration lead in Vegas: Jon Ralston
On Monday, Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent and one of the foremost experts on Nevada politics, reported that Democrats have reactivated their "machine" in Clark County, the location of Las Vegas and the most populous region of the state — widening their voter registration advantage after several weeks of Republicans gaining on them.
The GOP had been gaining slightly due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic canceling voter drives and other political activity by powerful organizations like the Culinary Union. But that appears to have reversed.
Forget ‘The Apprentice’ — Trump’s taxes show he was really ‘The Biggest Loser’
Donald Trump's seemingly immovable approval numbers are a testament, above all other things, to the power of racism, and the way that 40 to 42% of Americans will stand by their man, no matter how bad things get, so long as he keeps hating the same people they hate. But that legendary floor of his — he has almost never dropped below 40%, or risen above 45% — is also a testament to the power of narrative fiction, especially of the televised variety.