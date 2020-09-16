Trump-loving bar owner indicted for shooting death of Black man during Black Lives Matter protest

A white Nebraska bar owner who shot and killed a Black man during a Black Lives Matter protest in May has been indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on four counts, including manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree assault and making terrorist threats, according to a report from The New York Times.

Authorities says that Jake Gardner, 38, confronted a group of men outside one of his bars in Omaha on May 30 and was knocked to the ground. “From there, he fired two warning shots and tried to get to his feet, prosecutors said. As he did, Mr. Gardner got into a fight with one man, James Scurlock, 22. The two scuffled before Mr. Gardner fired a shot that killed him,” the Times reports.

Scurlock’s killing came just five days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

