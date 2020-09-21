Trump-loving teen troll farm spread misinformation about COVID-19: report

The teen troll farm run by the Trump-loving nonprofit Turning Point USA did a lot more than just spam social media with pro-Trump memes, according to a new report from The Daily Beast.

On the heels of a report from the Washington Post that exposed the group’s teen troll farm operation, the Beast found two more accounts linked to the group that spread coronavirus misinformation and used the #plandemic hashtag — a reference to the viral video that fraudulently claimed the virus is part of a plot to rig the 2020 election.

“After The Daily Beast shared its findings with Twitter, the company suspended the accounts for violating Twitter’s rules on platform manipulation and spam,” the Beast’s Adam Rawnsley reports. “But before they went dark, the TPUSA-linked accounts were spamming social media with copy-pasted takes on everything from misinformation about mail-in voting, masks, and the K-pop boy band BTS.”

According to the Washington Post’s initial report, the “TPUSA-driven social media sock puppet operation” hired teenagers — some underaged — to spread pro-Trump messages across Twitter and Facebook at a Phoenix, Arizona, “marketing” farm.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.