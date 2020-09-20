Trump mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sunday by golfing for 278th day while Biden attends church
As Americans mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday, Donald Trump went golfing for the 278th day since his presidency began.
According to a White House pool report, Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club at 10:45 a.m.
From White House pooler @lizzkatherine_ w/ President Trump today: "After an uneventful ride the motorcade arrived at 10:45 am at Trump National Golf Club."
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 20, 2020
White House correspondent Mark Knoller noted that it was the “95th visit to this club out of 207 golf outings spanning 278 days.”
With no campaign events on his schedule today, Pres Trump has arrived at his Virginia golf club. His 95th visit to this club out of 207 golf outings spanning 278 days. He’s back on the rally road Monday in Ohio.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 20, 2020
Trump was said to have no public events on his schedule on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden reportedly attended church on Sunday. He is expected to give a speech about the Supreme Court at 2 p.m.
Trump is at his golf course in Virginia today, per pooler @nielslesniewski. No public events currently scheduled.
Biden went to church early this morning and has a speech on the Supreme Court in Pennsylvania at 2:00pm.
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 20, 2020
