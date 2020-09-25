Trump official removed after illegally serving 424 days as head of the Bureau of Land Management: report
Yet another Donald Trump official has found himself in trouble with the law for running a federal agency without Senate confirmation.
“federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration’s leading steward of public lands has been serving unlawfully and has blocked him from continuing in the position. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said U.S. Bureau of Land Management acting director William Perry Pendley served unlawfully for 424 days without being confirmed to the post by the U.S. Senate,” the Associated Press reported Friday.
BLM was sued by Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT), who is challenging Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) in the 2020 election.
“Pendley’s position as acting director was one of several major leadership roles that the Trump administration has sought to fill through temporary appointments and without going through the normal confirmation process.
Trump said he was nominating Pendley in June. But the nomination was withdrawn earlier this month after the confirmation process threatened to become contentious, potentially disrupting key U.S. Senate races in Colorado and Montana, where Bullock is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Steve Daines,” the Associated Press reported. “But Pendley continued to hang on to the post, under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. In a May 22 order, Pendley made his own position, deputy director, the bureau’s top post while the director’s office is vacant.”
Lincoln Project likens Lindsey Graham to an abused dog for being ‘violently out-fundraised’ in South Carolina re-election campaign
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing a huge fundraising shortage -- despite being an incumbent Republican senator running in South Carolina.
As he's been trailing Democrat Jaime Harrison in fundraising, Graham has repeatedly gone on Fox News to beg for donations.
“My opponent will raise almost $100 million in the state of South Carolina,” Graham complained to Fox and Friends on Thursday.
Trump attacks Biden for not holding rallies during pandemic: ‘This guy never goes out’
With just 39 days until the US election, President Donald Trump ramped up his campaigning with back-to-back events Friday in battleground states -- a frenetic pace in contrast with the more sedate approach of Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The 74-year-old president's grueling schedule includes hosting events in three states plus the capital Washington in a 12-hour slog that culminates with a nighttime rally in Virginia.
Trump -- who trails Biden in national polling and is narrowly behind in several swing states seen as crucial to his path to re-election -- is under pressure to make the most of the remaining weeks before the November 3 election.