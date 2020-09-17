Quantcast
Trump official says the president’s own CDC director is out of the loop on COVID vaccines

Published

6 mins ago

on

Mark Meadows, photo by Gage Skidmore.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Thursday said that Dr. Robert Redfield, the current director of the Centers for Disease Control, is out of the loop when it comes to developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

During an interview on Fox News, Meadows contradicted Redfield’s testimony from Wednesday in which he said we aren’t likely to have a coronavirus vaccine widely available until the middle of next year.

“I can tell you the president is pushing very hard to make sure that we’re delivering a vaccine before the end of the year,” he said. “I’m not sure where Dr. Redfield got his particular timetable, but it’s not based on those that are closest to the process.”

Meadows did not explain why the leader of the nation’s top agency on infectious diseases does not have sufficient knowledge of the development of a vaccine for an infectious disease that has so far killed nearly 200,000 Americans.

