Trump once again tells supporters to commit voter fraud at stop in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via Twitter.

On Thursday, at an event in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump once again told his supporters to illegally try to vote twice, ostensibly just to make sure their vote is being tabulated.

“Sign your mail-in ballot, okay?” said Trump. “You sign it and you send it in and then you have to follow it. And if, on Election Day or early voting, it’s not tabulated and counted, you go vote.” It is potentially illegal even to tell voters to do this, let alone doing it.

Trump then repeated a baseless attack on mail-in voting, saying, “If Russia, or China, or these other countries wanna cheat, all they have to do is forge ballots.” There is no evidence that mail-in ballots have ever been successfully counterfeited.

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
