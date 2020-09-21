Trump openly admits he’s fast-tracking SCOTUS nominee to rule on ‘fake ballots’ during contested election

President Donald Trump is openly admitting he’s wasting no time, fast-tracking the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to help him during a contested election.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” Trump on Monday said because of “fake ballots,” he does not want a 4-4 Supreme Court ruling on the election, should there be one. There is zero evidence of fake ballots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump suggests though he wants a confirmation vote before the elections, citing election disputes and his baseless claim of “fake ballots” being filled out. We don’t want a 4-4 tie at the court, he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 21, 2020

Trump says his SCOTUS appointment is important because of the “fake ballots” that will be sent out in the election. Again, total nonsense. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 21, 2020

He also admitted he is choosing a nominee based on how he thinks they can help him win votes in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked to explain why Judge Barbara Lagoa is one of the top candidates on his list, Trump said, “she’s excellent, she’s Hispanic, she’s a terrific woman from everything I know. I don’t know her. Florida, we love Florida. So she’s got a lot of things. Very smart.”

Trump needs help with Hispanic voters, women, and Florida, so she checks all the boxes for him.

Trump explains that Barbara Lagoa is under consideration for SCOTUS because “she’s excellent, she’s Hispanic, she’s a terrific woman from everything I know. I don’t know her. Florida, we love Florida. So she’s got a lot of things.” pic.twitter.com/p2MkTEja6x — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, asked “is politics going to be part of” his decision on a nominee, says, “I try not to say so,” but admits, “I think probably automatically it is.”